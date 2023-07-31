Pixel Réa: find and repair Dead Pixels on Windows devices

Martin Brinkmann
Jul 31, 2023
Windows software
|
0

Pixel Réa is a free software program for Windows by France-based software developer Emjysoft that may help users detect dead pixels and maybe even repair them.

We have reviewed similar applications in the past, including Dead Pixel Tester, Injured Pixels, and PixelHealer.

The application itself is available on the official Enjysoft website. It is a bit hidden, as it is not listed on the homepage of the site, but only in the blog.

The developer does not list compatibility information on the product page, only that it is for Windows. The app ran fine on a Windows 11 test system and a Windows 10 test system.

Once installed, the installed holds no surprises, it may be run right away. The interface language was in English on the test system; it displays just four options, all accessible right away.

pixel rea

The first tool, Detection of dead pixels, may be used to find dead pixels on the computer screen and attempt to repair them.

The developers explain: "This test shows the primary RGB colors to facilitate the detection of dead pixels". A click on the run button paints the entire screen in a solid color. A click on the left-mouse button changes the color.

The main idea behind this is that it is easier to detect dead pixels using solid colors, as dead pixels won't change their color anymore. If a dead pixel is detected, Pixel Réa may attempt to repair it. There is no guarantee that the repair is working though, as some pixels may be beyond fixing.

A click on the repair button displays three repair options. These differ in length and the number of pixels that they use in the attempted repair. Users are advised to begin with short, then average and lastly aggressive, which takes about three hours alone to complete.

Next to detecting and repairing dead pixels, the program may also be used to detect burned-in areas on plasma and LCD screens. Again, there is a run button to start the detection test and a repair button to try and get the issue repaired by the application. Just like the dead pixel repair tool, the burned-in repair tool is supporting three different repair options. These use different techniques in the attempted repairs and users may want to run them all, one by one, to see if these resolve the issue.

Closing Words

Pixel Réa is a useful helper tool if you notice dead pixels on your displays or burned-in spots. The latter may be experienced on older screens for the most part. All in all, a solid tool to have.

Now You: when was the last time you noticed dead pixels on your devices?

Summary
software image
Author Rating
1star1star1star1stargray
no rating based on 0 votes
Software Name
Pixel Réa
Operating System
Windows
Software Category
Hardware
Landing Page
https://www.emjysoft.com/logiciel-reparer-pixel-mort/
Advertisement

Related content

Update all Windows programs with UpdateHub

NVIDIA releases firmware update for older graphics card to support DisplayPort 1.3 and 1.4

iVentoy: boot and install operating systems on multiple machines over the network

Take a look at the Windows updates history with Windows Update Viewer

PicPick 7.2 screenshot tool adds Window Capture mode

PowerToys 0.70: control 4 PCs with one mouse and keyboard

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved