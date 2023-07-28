ChatGPT is now available for Android

The official ChatGPT application for Android is now available. OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT and other AI products, released the application yesterday. It follows the official ChatGPT for iOS application, which OpenAI released back in May 2023.

Interested users may download the official ChatGPT application from Google's Play Store. The application runs on any Android 6.0 and up devices and is relatively light on permissions.

The download count of the app has reached 1 million downloads already. Interested users should note that the app requires an account and the verification of a phone number before access is granted. Virtual phone numbers should work, however. Good news is that the app does not feature advertisement at this stage.

Existing users have their history synced automatically across all devices that they use ChatGPT on while logged in to the same account.

The interface of the ChatGPT application is straightforward. It displays the message prompt at the bottom that you use to interact with the AI. Just type your message, question or otherwise, to get a reply from the AI.

The provided answers appear quickly and there is little delay. It almost feels like having a chat on WhatsApp, Telegram or any other messaging application.

The AI is based on ChatGPT 3.5 at the time according to the app itself. This limits the capabilities of the AI, as it is now aware of recent information (meaning approximately the past 2 years).

A tap on Menu and then Settings displays just a few options. There, users may change the color scheme from the default, system, to light or dark, the default language, which is set to autodetect, and to disable chat history & training under Data Controls.

Users may turn the feature off. Doing to disables the saving of history on the device, the syncing of the history, and use of the chats for training OpenAI models. Unsaved chats will be deleted automatically after 30 days, according to the setting. The settings page offers options to clear the history right away, export data and to delete the account.

The launch of the official ChatGPT application for Android may put many of the released copycat applications in place. Android users may use the new ChatGPT app on the go or at home. Right now, text access is available only. Future updates could introduce support for using images or other media in interactions.

Android users who want to give it a try find the official ChatGPT application here on Google Play. Microsoft released Bing Chat with AI & GPT-4 for Android as well, which supports visual search already thanks to GPT-4 support.

