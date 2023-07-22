Do you want to learn how to unblock someone on BeReal? Congratulations, you have come to the right place!

In the fast-paced world of social media, it's easy to build connections and share moments with friends and loved ones, but sometimes misunderstandings or disagreements can lead to blocking someone. If you're a BeReal user, you know how this vibrant French social media app encourages spontaneous daily photo sharing, capturing life's precious moments within a two-minute window. Developed by the innovative minds of Alexis Barreyat and Kévin Perreau in 2020, BeReal has become a hub for genuine connections and authentic self-expression.

However, just like any other platform, there might be instances when you've chosen to block someone, perhaps in the heat of the moment or to maintain your privacy. But what happens when you realize it's time to bridge the gap and reconnect with those you've blocked? Fear not, because in this blog post, we'll guide you through the simple yet powerful steps to unblock someone on BeReal. It's time to embrace the beauty of connections again, allowing you to rekindle friendships, mend broken bonds, and rediscover the magic of genuine human interactions. Let's dive in and unlock the doors to meaningful relationships again!"

How to unblock someone on BeReal

Here are the steps on how to unblock someone on BeReal:

Open the BeReal app on your phone. Tap on your profile icon in the top right corner. Tap on the three dots in the top right corner. Tap on "Blocked Profiles." Find the person you want to unblock and tap on the cross icon next to their name. Tap on "X" and "Unblock."

The person will be unblocked, and you will be able to see their BeReals again.

Here are the steps on how to check your blocked list on BeReal:

Open the BeReal app on your phone. Tap on your profile icon. Tap on the three dots. Tap on "Blocked Profiles."

This will show you a list of all the people you have blocked on BeReal. You can unblock them by following the steps above.

