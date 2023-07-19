Android Chrome crashing: How to fix it

Many users have recently encountered the Android Chrome crashing error on social media platforms.

Android Chrome is one of the most popular web browsers in the world, and for good reason. It's fast, secure, and easy to use. However, like any software, it's not immune to crashing.

If you're experiencing Android Chrome crashing, don't worry, you're not alone. This problem is relatively common, and there are a number of things you can do to fix it.

Why is Android Chrome crashing?

There are a number of reasons why Chrome might crash on your Android device.

Some of the most common causes include:

Other apps: Sometimes, other apps can interfere with Chrome and cause it to crash. If you are experiencing this problem, try closing other apps that you are not using

How to fix Android Chrome crashing problems

If you're experiencing Android Chrome crashing problems on your device, you can follow these steps to try and resolve the issue:

Restart your device

Update Chrome

Clear Chrome's cache and data

Disable hardware acceleration

Scan your device for malware

Reinstall Chrome

Restart your device

Sometimes, a simple restart can help resolve minor software glitches. Press and hold the power button on your Android device, then select "Restart" or "Reboot" from the menu that appears.

Once the device restarts, try opening Chrome again to see if the Android Chrome crashing issue persists.

Update Chrome

Keeping your Chrome browser up to date is important for stability and bug fixes. To update Chrome on your Android device, follow these steps:

Open the Google Play Store app on your device Tap the menu icon (usually three horizontal lines) in the upper-left corner of the screen Select "My apps & games" from the menu Under the "Updates" tab, locate Chrome and tap the "Update" button next to it, if available

If there is no "Update" button, it means Chrome is already up to date, and the reason behind your Android Chrome crashing issue is something different than an outdated app.

Clear Chrome's cache and data

Clearing the cache and data of the Chrome app can help resolve issues related to corrupted or conflicting data. Here's how you can do it:

Go to your Android device's Settings Scroll down and select "Apps" or "Applications" (the name may vary depending on your device) Locate and tap on "Chrome" from the list of installed apps On the Chrome app info page, select "Storage & cache" or similar options Tap "Clear cache" to remove temporary files stored by Chrome Then tap "Clear data" or "Manage space" and select "Clear all data" or similar options to delete Chrome's saved data

Note: This will log you out of any websites or services you were signed into on Chrome.

Disable hardware acceleration

Hardware acceleration is a feature that utilizes your device's hardware to improve browser performance. However, in some cases, it can cause crashes.

To disable hardware acceleration in the Chrome Android app:

Open Chrome and tap the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner Select "Settings" from the menu Scroll down and tap on "Advanced" or "Advanced settings" Locate the "System" section and toggle off the "Use hardware acceleration when available" option

After doing so, restart the app and see if that did the trick to fix the Android Chrome crashing problem.

Scan your device for malware

Malicious software can sometimes interfere with the normal functioning of Chrome and cause crashes. It's a good practice to periodically scan your Android device for malware as Google Play Store has a history of including malware in its app catalogue.

Install a reputable antivirus or anti-malware app from the Google Play Store, such as Avast, Bitdefender, or Malwarebytes, and run a full scan of your device. Follow the app's instructions to remove any detected threats.

Reinstall Chrome

If all else fails, you can try uninstalling and reinstalling the Chrome app on your Android device. This can help resolve any underlying issues with the app installation.

To reinstall Chrome:

Go to your Android device's Settings Scroll down and select "Apps" or "Applications" Locate and tap on "Chrome" from the list of installed apps On the Chrome app info page, select "Uninstall" or "Uninstall updates" (if available) Confirm the uninstallation

After doing so, your phone will automatically re-install the Chrome app on your device as it is a default Android phone app. If your phone does not do that, use this link to install Chrome again on your Android phone.

Android Chrome crashing can be a frustrating problem, but there are a number of things you can do to fix it as we tried to cover all of them. If the steps we have mentioned in this article failed to do so, there should be a problem with the latest Chrome update and Google probably has started to work on a fix now. Just give it a few hours and check for updates again.

