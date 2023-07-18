When does LoL split 2 start in 2023: Ranked

Onur Demirkol
Jul 18, 2023
Games
|
0

Riot Games has formally revealed the global beginning time for Split 2 of the 2023 League of Legends Ranked Season. On July 17, the LoL ranked season's first split will come to an end. The second split will come after that, and your rank will be reset. Additionally, it will modify the game in a number of important ways.

While ranked seasons typically run from January to November, Riot Games has chosen to adopt a new approach for the well-liked mode in 2023. The 2023 season has been divided into two splits, each with its own ranks and incentives, as opposed to having one complete season when participants achieve one rank and one set of rewards.

Riot announced that this would necessitate two Victorious skins every year rather than the single skin currently given to players who reach Gold or higher by the end of the season, along with the announcement of the format change. Additionally, all players can now acquire the Victorious skins by playing ranked, albeit those with gold or lower will need to grind a large number of games to be qualified.

LoL split 2 start
LoL split 2 start date

LoL Split 2 start date

The LoL Split 2 will start on July 19 at 12:00 local time for every region. According to Riot, ranked queues will be temporarily stopped on July 17, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. local time. Once this is done, players that have earned the winning skin and chromas will be given their awards. It's vital to know that getting a Gold rank is not necessary this time to obtain the skin.


Ranked queues will reopen on July 18, 2023, at about 3 am local time. However, there will be little purpose in taking part in rated matches since your performance will no longer affect your rating. This is because the current season has come to an end, and the second split has not yet started.

All of your LoL Ranked accomplishments will contribute towards Season 13 Split 2 once Split 1 ends between July 19 and July 21, 2023, depending on your area. Here is a table explaining times for different regions:

Region Time Zone Local Time US Time (PST)
OC1 AEDT July 19, 12:00 July 18, 17:00
JP1 JST July 19, 12:00 July 18, 19:00
KR1 KST July 19, 12:00 July 18, 19:00
RU MSK July 19, 12:00 July 19, 1:00
EUN1 CET July 19, 12:00 July 19, 3:00
TR1 GMT+3 July 19, 12:00 July 19, 1:00
EUW1 GMT July 19, 12:00 July 19, 4:00
BR1 GMT-3 July 19, 12:00 July 19, 7:00
LA2 GMT-3 July 19, 12:00 July 19, 7:00
LA1 CST July 19, 12:00 July 19, 10:00
NA1 PST July 19, 12:00 July 19, 12:00
PH PHT July 20, 12:00 July 19, 20:00
VN GMT+7 July 20, 12:00 July 19, 21:00
SG GMT+8 July 20, 12:00 July 19, 20:00
TH GMT+7 July 20, 12:00 July 19, 21:00
TW GMT+8 July 20, 12:00 July 19, 20:00
CN GMT+8 July 21, 17:00 July 21, 1:00

 

Advertisement

Related content

google ar game, SPACE INVADERS: World Defense

The new Google AR game SPACE INVADERS: World Defense is out
CoD MW3 leaks

MW3 leaks are here and the hype is real

Xbox Live Gold shutting down: Meet Xbox Game Pass Core
Microsoft and Sony Call of Duty deal

Microsoft and Sony shake hands for Call of Duty
ea fc 24 early access,EA play trial

How to play EA FC 24 early access: EA Play trial
lol 2v2v2v2

LoL 2V2V2V2 is here: Release date, how to play

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved