When does LoL split 2 start in 2023: Ranked

Riot Games has formally revealed the global beginning time for Split 2 of the 2023 League of Legends Ranked Season. On July 17, the LoL ranked season's first split will come to an end. The second split will come after that, and your rank will be reset. Additionally, it will modify the game in a number of important ways.

While ranked seasons typically run from January to November, Riot Games has chosen to adopt a new approach for the well-liked mode in 2023. The 2023 season has been divided into two splits, each with its own ranks and incentives, as opposed to having one complete season when participants achieve one rank and one set of rewards.

Riot announced that this would necessitate two Victorious skins every year rather than the single skin currently given to players who reach Gold or higher by the end of the season, along with the announcement of the format change. Additionally, all players can now acquire the Victorious skins by playing ranked, albeit those with gold or lower will need to grind a large number of games to be qualified.

LoL Split 2 start date

The LoL Split 2 will start on July 19 at 12:00 local time for every region. According to Riot, ranked queues will be temporarily stopped on July 17, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. local time. Once this is done, players that have earned the winning skin and chromas will be given their awards. It's vital to know that getting a Gold rank is not necessary this time to obtain the skin.

The pressure’s on. Only 1 day (!) left in Split 1 of the 2023 Ranked Season. Split 1 of the 2023 Ranked Season ends. Ranks reset when Split 2 begins a day later on July 19 12 PM CST, so get those last games in ? pic.twitter.com/WJL7XPl2lG — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) July 16, 2023



Ranked queues will reopen on July 18, 2023, at about 3 am local time. However, there will be little purpose in taking part in rated matches since your performance will no longer affect your rating. This is because the current season has come to an end, and the second split has not yet started.

All of your LoL Ranked accomplishments will contribute towards Season 13 Split 2 once Split 1 ends between July 19 and July 21, 2023, depending on your area. Here is a table explaining times for different regions:

Region Time Zone Local Time US Time (PST) OC1 AEDT July 19, 12:00 July 18, 17:00 JP1 JST July 19, 12:00 July 18, 19:00 KR1 KST July 19, 12:00 July 18, 19:00 RU MSK July 19, 12:00 July 19, 1:00 EUN1 CET July 19, 12:00 July 19, 3:00 TR1 GMT+3 July 19, 12:00 July 19, 1:00 EUW1 GMT July 19, 12:00 July 19, 4:00 BR1 GMT-3 July 19, 12:00 July 19, 7:00 LA2 GMT-3 July 19, 12:00 July 19, 7:00 LA1 CST July 19, 12:00 July 19, 10:00 NA1 PST July 19, 12:00 July 19, 12:00 PH PHT July 20, 12:00 July 19, 20:00 VN GMT+7 July 20, 12:00 July 19, 21:00 SG GMT+8 July 20, 12:00 July 19, 20:00 TH GMT+7 July 20, 12:00 July 19, 21:00 TW GMT+8 July 20, 12:00 July 19, 20:00 CN GMT+8 July 21, 17:00 July 21, 1:00

