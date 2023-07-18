MW3 leaks are here and the hype is real

MW3 leaks have been circulating online recently, and they have generated a lot of excitement among Call of Duty fans.

Some of the most notable leaks include the return of the classic minimap and the Ninja perk, as well as the introduction of a new Gear system.

Twitter user @charlieINTEL summarized the new MW3 leaks of Call of Duty, which has been on the gaming agenda recently with Microsoft's acquisition of Activision, as follows:

Everything we know about CoD 2023 - Modern Warfare III: - Content (weapons/operators/bundles) carries over from MWII Rumored features:

- Red dots on mini map

- Perks are Gear categories

- Ninja Returns

- Reload Cancelling returns

- War mode returns

- Outbreak Zombies mode pic.twitter.com/nJ35NKxv5U — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) July 17, 2023

What are the new MW3 leaks?

The most recent MW3 leaks come from a private alpha test that was recently conducted. The leaks reveal a number of new features, including:

The return of the classic minimap . The minimap will show red dots again, which indicates enemy players who are firing their weapons

. The minimap will show red dots again, which indicates enemy players who are firing their weapons The addition of a new Gear system . The Gear system will allow players to choose pieces of gear, such as helmets and boots, that will give them certain perks

. The Gear system will allow players to choose pieces of gear, such as helmets and boots, that will give them certain perks The introduction of a new game mode called "Ground War". Ground War is a large-scale mode that will support up to 100 players on each team

CoD mini-map returns

One of the most popular features of the original Modern Warfare trilogy was the classic minimap. The minimap was a small map in the corner of the screen that showed the player's location and the location of other players. The minimap was a valuable tool for navigation and for tracking enemy movement.

The minimap was removed from Modern Warfare 2019, and many fans were disappointed. However, the minimap is reportedly making a return in MW3.

New Gear system, new possibilities

The Gear system is another new feature that is rumored to be in MW3. The Gear system will allow players to choose pieces of gear, such as helmets and boots, that will give them certain perks. For example, a helmet might give a player increased resistance to headshots, while a pair of boots might make the player's footsteps quieter.

The Gear system is a versatile new feature that could have a significant impact on gameplay. Players will be able to customize their gear to suit their playstyle, and this could lead to a more strategic and competitive multiplayer experience.

Will your operators carry on to CoD MW3?

There is no official confirmation from Activision about whether or not Modern Warfare 2 weapons and operators will carry over to Modern Warfare 3. However, there are a few leaks that suggest that this could happen.

One leak comes from a data miner who found evidence that Modern Warfare 2 weapons and operators are already in the code for Modern Warfare 3. This suggests that Activision is at least considering the possibility of carrying over content from Modern Warfare 2 to Modern Warfare 3.

