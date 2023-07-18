The new Google AR game SPACE INVADERS: World Defense is out

Onur Demirkol
Jul 18, 2023
Games, Google
A new augmented reality game from Google and Taito lets you use your phone to defeat imaginary invaders in the real environment around you. The game, known as Space Invaders: World Defense, was developed to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the first Space Invaders video game.

Space Invaders will erupt from buildings and roofs, hide behind objects, and hover in the new World Defense game. You will therefore be looking for aliens rather than Pokemon. According to a blog post by Google, new Space Invaders can be found in and around several neighborhoods. A special power-up can also be unlocked, teammates can be formed, and an AR selfie can be used to post achievements on social media.

You must have a device that supports Google's ARCore technology in order to play the game. The game incorporates the players' local surroundings, neighboring structures, landscapes, and other architectural components using the company's Geospatial API.

SPACE INVADERS: World Defense: The new Google AR game can be accessed now

The game should already be accessible in both the Apple and Google app stores as of the time of writing. It will be compatible with "ARCore supported devices" running iOS 16.0 or Android 11.0 and has been released for both Android and iOS devices.

According to Google's ARCore documentation, the list of supported devices includes smartphones and tablets that are more than a few years old, such as the original Pixel phone, the second-generation iPhone SE, and even the iPhone 6S.

SPACE INVADERS: World Defense

Since its inception, augmented reality has been hotly anticipated. While its full potential may not yet be realized, there have been a few AR success stories to date, including Niantic's Pokémon Go, which is still a well-liked mobile game and a source of revenue for the developer seven years after its release.

We'll have to wait and see if Space Invaders: World Defense has enough to offer to maintain interest after the novelty wears off. You may download the game from the App Store and Google Play to try it out.

