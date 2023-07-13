Chinese hackers breach US government emails using a Microsoft cloud bug

chinese hackers breach us government
Onur Demirkol
Jul 13, 2023
Microsoft, Security
|
0

According to Microsoft, hackers from China have accessed the email accounts of about 25 organizations, including government organizations.

The attacks have been linked to a threat group known as Storm-0558, which is thought to be a cyber-espionage gang that specializes in hacking email networks to obtain sensitive information. The software behemoth has not specified the locations of the government organizations.

On June 16, 2023, Microsoft began looking into these attacks as a result of consumer complaints about odd Office 365 mail behavior. The business found that beginning on May 15, 2023, Storm-0558 threat actors gained access to customer accounts that were probably related to approximately 25 entities, including the U.S. State and Commerce Departments.

Microsoft did not, however, specify which businesses, institutions of government, or nations were impacted by these email security incidents. The U.S. government was referred to as "the world's biggest hacking empire and a global cyber thief" by the Chinese embassy in London, which also labeled the claim as "disinformation." Regardless of the facts or context, China constantly denies involvement in hacking operations.

A breach in Microsoft's cloud security "affected unclassified systems," according to Adam Hodge, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, without providing any further details.

"Officials immediately contacted Microsoft to find the source and vulnerability in their cloud service," Hodge continued.

chinese hackers breach us government
Microsoft

Hackers stole 25 emails

About 25 email accounts, including those of governmental agencies and linked consumer accounts belonging to people affiliated to these institutions, were hijacked by the cyber group Storm-0558, according to Microsoft. Microsoft uses the term "Storm" to identify and monitor hacker networks that are brand-new, growing, or "in development." Microsoft has not revealed the names of the government agencies targeted by Storm-0558.

According to Microsoft's study, the hacking group Storm-0558, which the company describes as a "well-resourced" adversary, used Outlook Web Access in Exchange Online (OWA) and Outlook.com to access user accounts by forging authentication tokens. According to Microsoft's technical examination of the assault, the hackers forged tokens to access OWA and Outlook.com using a Microsoft consumer signing key they had obtained. After that, the hackers used a token validation flaw to pretend to be Azure AD users and access corporate email accounts.

Storm-0885's harmful behavior went undiscovered for approximately a month before users warned the company about unusual mail activity, says Microsoft.

Advertisement

Related content

Microsoft Storm-0558

Microsoft's storm-proof defense wins
Microsoft buys Activision

Microsoft is one last step closer to buying Activision
kpmg microsoft ai investment

KPMG Microsoft AI investment is set to create the AI of the future
Microsoft layoffs July 2023

Microsoft layoffs July 2023: Customer service, sales, support

Hackers claim to have stolen data of 30 million Microsoft customer accounts

Comparison: Apple Vision Pro vs HoloLens 2

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved