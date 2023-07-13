Instagram CEO talks about future of Threads

Adam Mosseri on future of Threads
Emre Çitak
Jul 13, 2023
Updated • Jul 13, 2023
Apps
|
0

If you're on social media platforms even a little bit, you know that everyone has been talking about Instagram's Threads app lately.

Reaching 10 million users in just 7 hours after its publication, Threads is now seen as its biggest competitor to Twitter.

Of course the people on a platform that has such a large user base wonder: What awaits us at Future of Threads?

Fortunately, the CEO of Instagram took a step in this regard and gave little hints about the future plans of the application.

Adam Mosseri on future of Threads
Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has given some hints on the future of Threads - Image courtesy of TED

Adam Mosseri has spoken about the future of Threads

In a recent Threads post, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, spoke about the future of Threads. He said that Meta is planning to add new features to the app, such as the ability to search for messages and topics.

He also said that they are working on improving the way Threads handles group chats and making it easier for users to share photos and videos.

See Adam Mosseri's post on the future of Threads below.

 

Post by @mosseri
View on Threads

 

Threads has the potential to be a great app, but it will need to overcome some challenges. One challenge is that it is a new app, and it will need to attract users away from other popular messaging apps, such as WhatsApp and Snapchat.

Another challenge is that Threads is currently only available in the US, so it will need to be released in the EU in order to reach a wider audience.

Read alsoHow to install Threads on Android devices if you live in Europe.

In addition to the challenges mentioned above, Threads will also need to find a way to differentiate itself from other messaging apps.

What makes Threads special? What does it offer that other apps don't? Can Threads outperform Twitter? If Threads can answer these questions, it will be well-positioned for success.

Advertisement

Related content

TikTok not working

TikTok not working? Don't panic, here's what to do
Adobe Firefly

Adobe Firefly reaches 1B images, rolls out globally

WhatsApp beta users can now hide their numbers

How to check someone's Threads following list
Remini Baby AI Generator

Meet your future child with Remini Baby AI Generator
Instagram Live Activities upload

Instagram testing Live Activities to show upload progress in background

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved