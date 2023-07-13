Instagram CEO talks about future of Threads

If you're on social media platforms even a little bit, you know that everyone has been talking about Instagram's Threads app lately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reaching 10 million users in just 7 hours after its publication, Threads is now seen as its biggest competitor to Twitter.

Of course the people on a platform that has such a large user base wonder: What awaits us at Future of Threads?

Fortunately, the CEO of Instagram took a step in this regard and gave little hints about the future plans of the application.

Adam Mosseri has spoken about the future of Threads

In a recent Threads post, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, spoke about the future of Threads. He said that Meta is planning to add new features to the app, such as the ability to search for messages and topics.

He also said that they are working on improving the way Threads handles group chats and making it easier for users to share photos and videos.

See Adam Mosseri's post on the future of Threads below.

Post by @mosseri View on Threads

Threads has the potential to be a great app, but it will need to overcome some challenges. One challenge is that it is a new app, and it will need to attract users away from other popular messaging apps, such as WhatsApp and Snapchat.

Another challenge is that Threads is currently only available in the US, so it will need to be released in the EU in order to reach a wider audience.

Read also: How to install Threads on Android devices if you live in Europe.

In addition to the challenges mentioned above, Threads will also need to find a way to differentiate itself from other messaging apps.

What makes Threads special? What does it offer that other apps don't? Can Threads outperform Twitter? If Threads can answer these questions, it will be well-positioned for success.

Advertisement