Shazam will recognize songs on YouTube and TikTok

Onur Demirkol
Jul 9, 2023
Updated • Jul 7, 2023
A new version of Shazam, the company's software that assists users in identifying music, is being released by Apple. Shazam can now recognize songs on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok in addition to music played through a microphone. When watching a video when the description contains no information regarding the background music, this can be really helpful.

TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram are the new platforms where music is now recognizable by Shazam. “Simply open Shazam, tap the blue button, and switch back to the app you were using,” the release note said.

More than merely identifying the song that is playing in another app should be possible with the capability. When you tag a song, Shazam will immediately add it to your playlist and keep track of previous tags you've made.

Shazam tiktok youtube
Shazam

Shazam also works on Apple Classical

It will assist you in opening songs on Apple's classical music app with its new support. You have the option to launch the music on the Apple Music Classical app when you "Shazam" a song. You'll be able to locate the song on the platform and add it to your playlist far more quickly if you do this.

"The Apple Music Classical app now allows you to play classical music from Shazam. Simply Shazam or perform search for a classical song, then hit the menu symbol on the track page and choose "Open in Classical," according to the Shazam version 15.33 release notice.

Related: Spotify vs. Apple Music: Which one is better for you?

Apple has integrated music identification straight into Control Center on iOS for incredibly quick access to song tagging since purchasing Shazam. The standalone Shazam app is still helpful for managing your Shazam playlist, examining your tag history, and, as of recently, tagging music in other apps.

Android phones can also access Shazam. When it comes to identifying songs from other apps on that platform, the app offers a similar feature. Users must, however, actively consent in order to hear sounds from other apps. The Apple-owned app can now identify the songs you're using headphones to listen to in 2019.

