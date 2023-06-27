Stardew Valley Wiki: Everything you need to know
Stardew Valley is a popular indie game that has a huge audience from all around the world. It is not an AAA game, but there are a couple of things you need to know about it. This is an informative Stardew Valley Wiki article explaining everything you need to know about the game!
Stardew Valley is a game that has captivated many players since its release in 2016. It is being played by millions of people from all around the world, and some describe it as "addictive" due to the entertaining experience it offers.
Stardew Valley Wiki: What do you need to know?
We will start our Stardew Valley Wiki article with the very basics of the game so that you will have an idea about it in general before we move into more details about it.
One reason is that it offers a relaxing and rewarding experience of farming, exploring, and building relationships in a charming pixelated world. Unlike many other games that focus on combat, violence, or competition, Stardew Valley invites the player to enjoy a simpler and slower-paced life.
Locations
The game lets you explore various locations in a rural setting. There are many different options that you can visit during your experience. Each location has its own secrets and surprises to discover, making the game a rich and rewarding experience. Below you can see all the locations that we have included in this Stardew Valley Wiki:
- Backwoods
- Bus Stop
- Calico Desert
- Cindersap Forest
- Farm
- Ginger Island
- Mountains
- Pelican Beach
- Pelican Town
- Railroad
- Sewers
- Witch's Swamp
Items
Items will cover most part of this Stardew Valley Wiki as they are very important. Below you will find brief explanations for some of the core items of the game:
Seeds
You can grow your own crops from seeds. There are many types of seeds to choose from, each with its own benefits and drawbacks. However, in order to obtain seeds in Stardew Valley, players must visit one of four shops positioned throughout Pelican Town.
Crops
Plants that are raised from seeds and harvested for profit, food, or gifting are referred to as crops. Every crop is typically seasonal. It can only be planted during the appropriate season, and after the 28th day of a new season, the crop will wither and perish. However, multi-season crops (such as wheat, corn, sunflower, coffee bean, ancient fruit, and bean) will continue to thrive throughout all of the designated seasons.
Tools
Players are provided with a range of tools by the open-ended RPG to mine, fight, and farm their way through a playthrough. Players may discover that their starter toolkit is no longer adequate as they advance through the game. Players must locate a location to update their tools in order to make living in Stardew Valley easier.
The Stardew Valley Wiki is here to help you look at everything you need to know about the game, so here is a list of the tools in the game:
- Scythe
- Watering Can
- Copper Watering Can
- Steel Watering Can
- Gold Watering Can
- Pickaxe
- Copper Pickaxe
- Steel Pickaxe
- Gold Pickaxe
- Hoe
- Copper Hoe
- Steel Hoe
- Gold Hoe
- Axe
- Copper Axe
- Steel Axe
- Gold Axe
- Bamboo Pole
- Fiberglass Rod
- Fishing Pole
Resources
Resources are all the things you can use to build, sell, plant, or utilize in any other way. Keep an eye out while strolling through town or other regions because they can be found everywhere, not only at your farm. Here are all the resources:
- Fibre
- Wood
- Hardwood
- Stone
- Clay
- Copper Ore
- Copper Bar
- Iron Ore
- Iron Bar
- Gold Ore
- Gold Bar
- Refined Quartz
- Iridium Ore
- Iridium Bar
- Battery Pack
Minerals
Numerous different minerals can be mined, uncovered, or otherwise located in Stardew Valley. Although any of these can be sold, the rarer minerals are substantially more valuable. These minerals can also be used to make things, give them as gifts, or even donate them to the museum in some situations.
- Quartz
- Earth Crystal
- Frozen Tear
- Fire Quartz
- Emerald
- Aquamarine
- Ruby
- Amethyst
- Topaz
- Jade
- Diamond
- Prismatic Shard
- Tigerseye
- Opal
- Fire Opal
- Alamite
- Bixite
- Baryte
- Aerinite
- Calcite
- Dolomite
- Esperite
- Fluorapatite
- Geminite
- Helvite
- Jamborite
- Jagoite
- Kyanite
- Lunarite
- Malachite
- Neptunite
- Lemon Stone
- Nekoite
- Orpiment
- Petrified Slime
- Thunder Egg
- Pyrite
- Ocean Stone
- Ghost Crystal
- Jasper
- Celestine
- Marble
- Sandstone
- Granite
- Basalt
- Limestone
- Soapstone
- Hematite
- Mudstone
- Obsidian
- Slate
- Fairy Stone
- Star Shards
- Geode
- Frozen Geode
- Magma Geode
- Omni Geode
Forage
One of the main things to do in Stardew Valley is forage, which can be done everywhere across the game. Different things are offered in various locations and change with the seasons.
You can do foraging in different areas of the map.
Artisan Equipment
As you advance in Stardew Valley, you'll have access to a variety of artisan tools that can help you gather more resources or craft more expensive artisan goods out of the produce, foraged items, and animal products you gather.
Check out the Artisan Goods below:
- Bee House
- Cask
- Cheese Press
- Keg
- Loom
- Mayonnaise Machine
- Oil Maker
- Preserves Jar
Stores
You can visit different stores located in different places on the map. We will conclude our Stardew Valley Wiki with the store names. Here are all the store names that you can locate on the map:
- Abandoned House
- Adventurer's Guild
- BlacksmithCarpenter's Shop
- Casino
- Desert Trader
- Fish Shop
- Harvey's Clinic
- Ice Cream Stand
- Island Trader
- Joja Mart
- Marnie's Ranch
- Oasis
- Pierre's General Store
- Qi's Walnut Room
- The Stardrop Saloon
- Traveling Cart
- Volcano Shop
- Wizard's Tower
