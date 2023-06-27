Stardew Valley Wiki: Everything you need to know

Stardew Valley is a popular indie game that has a huge audience from all around the world. It is not an AAA game, but there are a couple of things you need to know about it. This is an informative Stardew Valley Wiki article explaining everything you need to know about the game!

Stardew Valley is a game that has captivated many players since its release in 2016. It is being played by millions of people from all around the world, and some describe it as "addictive" due to the entertaining experience it offers.

Stardew Valley Wiki: What do you need to know?

We will start our Stardew Valley Wiki article with the very basics of the game so that you will have an idea about it in general before we move into more details about it.

One reason is that it offers a relaxing and rewarding experience of farming, exploring, and building relationships in a charming pixelated world. Unlike many other games that focus on combat, violence, or competition, Stardew Valley invites the player to enjoy a simpler and slower-paced life.

Locations

The game lets you explore various locations in a rural setting. There are many different options that you can visit during your experience. Each location has its own secrets and surprises to discover, making the game a rich and rewarding experience. Below you can see all the locations that we have included in this Stardew Valley Wiki:

Backwoods

Bus Stop

Calico Desert

Cindersap Forest

Farm

Ginger Island

Mountains

Pelican Beach

Pelican Town

Railroad

Sewers

Witch's Swamp

Items

Items will cover most part of this Stardew Valley Wiki as they are very important. Below you will find brief explanations for some of the core items of the game:

Seeds

You can grow your own crops from seeds. There are many types of seeds to choose from, each with its own benefits and drawbacks. However, in order to obtain seeds in Stardew Valley, players must visit one of four shops positioned throughout Pelican Town.

Crops

Plants that are raised from seeds and harvested for profit, food, or gifting are referred to as crops. Every crop is typically seasonal. It can only be planted during the appropriate season, and after the 28th day of a new season, the crop will wither and perish. However, multi-season crops (such as wheat, corn, sunflower, coffee bean, ancient fruit, and bean) will continue to thrive throughout all of the designated seasons.

Tools

Players are provided with a range of tools by the open-ended RPG to mine, fight, and farm their way through a playthrough. Players may discover that their starter toolkit is no longer adequate as they advance through the game. Players must locate a location to update their tools in order to make living in Stardew Valley easier.

The Stardew Valley Wiki is here to help you look at everything you need to know about the game, so here is a list of the tools in the game:

Scythe

Watering Can

Copper Watering Can

Steel Watering Can

Gold Watering Can

Pickaxe

Copper Pickaxe

Steel Pickaxe

Gold Pickaxe

Hoe

Copper Hoe

Steel Hoe

Gold Hoe

Axe

Copper Axe

Steel Axe

Gold Axe

Bamboo Pole

Fiberglass Rod

Fishing Pole

Resources

Resources are all the things you can use to build, sell, plant, or utilize in any other way. Keep an eye out while strolling through town or other regions because they can be found everywhere, not only at your farm. Here are all the resources:

Fibre

Wood

Hardwood

Stone

Clay

Copper Ore

Copper Bar

Iron Ore

Iron Bar

Gold Ore

Gold Bar

Refined Quartz

Iridium Ore

Iridium Bar

Battery Pack

Minerals

Numerous different minerals can be mined, uncovered, or otherwise located in Stardew Valley. Although any of these can be sold, the rarer minerals are substantially more valuable. These minerals can also be used to make things, give them as gifts, or even donate them to the museum in some situations.

Quartz

Earth Crystal

Frozen Tear

Fire Quartz

Emerald

Aquamarine

Ruby

Amethyst

Topaz

Jade

Diamond

Prismatic Shard

Tigerseye

Opal

Fire Opal

Alamite

Bixite

Baryte

Aerinite

Calcite

Dolomite

Esperite

Fluorapatite

Geminite

Helvite

Jamborite

Jagoite

Kyanite

Lunarite

Malachite

Neptunite

Lemon Stone

Nekoite

Orpiment

Petrified Slime

Thunder Egg

Pyrite

Ocean Stone

Ghost Crystal

Jasper

Celestine

Marble

Sandstone

Granite

Basalt

Limestone

Soapstone

Hematite

Mudstone

Obsidian

Slate

Fairy Stone

Star Shards

Geode

Frozen Geode

Magma Geode

Omni Geode

Forage

One of the main things to do in Stardew Valley is forage, which can be done everywhere across the game. Different things are offered in various locations and change with the seasons.

You can do foraging in different areas of the map.

Artisan Equipment

As you advance in Stardew Valley, you'll have access to a variety of artisan tools that can help you gather more resources or craft more expensive artisan goods out of the produce, foraged items, and animal products you gather.

Check out the Artisan Goods below:

Bee House

Cask

Cheese Press

Keg

Loom

Mayonnaise Machine

Oil Maker

Preserves Jar

Stores

You can visit different stores located in different places on the map. We will conclude our Stardew Valley Wiki with the store names. Here are all the store names that you can locate on the map:

Abandoned House

Adventurer's Guild

BlacksmithCarpenter's Shop

Casino

Desert Trader

Fish Shop

Harvey's Clinic

Ice Cream Stand

Island Trader

Joja Mart

Marnie's Ranch

Oasis

Pierre's General Store

Qi's Walnut Room

The Stardrop Saloon

Traveling Cart

Volcano Shop

Wizard's Tower

