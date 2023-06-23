Trendy Beat will be the end of hours of searching for influencers' clothes

TikTok is testing a new in-app shopping section called Trendy Beat, where it will sell products that have appeared in trending videos.

The feature is currently being tested in the UK, and it could eventually be expanded to the US, despite all the rumors of the app's ban.

Trendy Beat is TikTok's new e-commerce strategy

Trendy Beat is a departure from TikTok's current e-commerce strategy, which mainly involves allowing brands to sell their products directly within the app.

With Trendy Beat, TikTok would be selling its own products, which would be similar to how Amazon Basics and Shein operate.

The new feature is seen as a way for TikTok to challenge retail giants like Amazon.

Other e-commerce apps are scaling back

We also have to mention that while TikTok continues to work on shopping features, its competitor apps are scaling back on some of their e-commerce efforts.

Instagram removed the shop tab in January and later announced that it was dropping its live shopping efforts.

Facebook also shut down its live shopping feature in August 2022.

How will Trendy Beat benefit TikTok?

Trendy Beat has the potential to benefit TikTok in a number of ways.

Increased revenue : TikTok could generate revenue from Trendy Beat in a number of ways, including selling products directly to users, charging brands for placement in the Trendy Beat section, or taking a cut of sales made through the platform.

: TikTok could generate revenue from Trendy Beat in a number of ways, including selling products directly to users, charging brands for placement in the Trendy Beat section, or taking a cut of sales made through the platform. Increased user engagement : Trendy Beat could help to increase user engagement on TikTok by making it easier for users to find and purchase products that they are interested in. This could lead to more time spent on the app, which could in turn lead to more ad revenue for TikTok

: Trendy Beat could help to increase user engagement on TikTok by making it easier for users to find and purchase products that they are interested in. This could lead to more time spent on the app, which could in turn lead to more ad revenue for TikTok Improved brand reputation: Trendy Beat could help to improve TikTok's brand reputation by positioning the app as a trusted source for finding and purchasing high-quality products. This could attract new users to the app and make existing users more likely to stick around

TikTok has been successful in markets in Asia with its TikTok Shop marketplace, but it has struggled to gain traction in the UK.

As a result, it's not surprising that the company is choosing to test Trendy Beat in the UK before possibly bringing it to the US.

The feature is still in testing, but it has the potential to be a major success for TikTok if it is executed well.

