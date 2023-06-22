Big community outrage on Secret Invasion AI intro

For the past few days, the topic of conversation on social media has been the Secret Invasion AI intro. The film director confessed that the opener was an AI creation, and the filmmakers experienced a significant backlash from the community.

The series, which debuted on Wednesday with just one episode, has faced some backlash after director Ali Selim revealed to Polygon that the opening credits were created by artificial intelligence. Selim asserted that he thought Method Studios' usage of AI in the opening titles matched the ideas of the program.

Twitter, in particular, was used to mock the Secret Invasion AI intro. Many fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the AI-made intro, and some even declared they would never watch another Marvel film again.

As we witness a sort of twitchy and scary sequence of the Skrull green conquering more and more of the world, it seems as though an AI was given the idea of "Skrull cubism," which, in reality, isn't that far off from what it is.

Like many other people, Selim acknowledges that he "really doesn't understand" how artificial intelligence functions, but he was curious about how the AI may evoke the sense of dread he desired for the series. “We would talk to them about ideas and themes and words, and then the computer would go off and do something. And then we could change it a little bit by using words, and it would change,” he told Polygon.

So Marvel really used AI to make the intro for #SecretInvasion… it’s actually over. pic.twitter.com/pWUNOZWTqd — Brian Long (@BrianLongFilms) June 21, 2023

The Secret Invasion AI intro was created by Method Studios

Director and executive producer Ali Selim claims that the entrance sequence, which he says pokes fun at the show's central concepts, was made by Method Studios using artificial intelligence. Method Studios hasn't yet responded to the outrage, though.

The company has previously contributed to Marvel series such as Ms. Marvel, Loki, and Moon Knight in addition to For All Mankind seasons 2 and 3 and Game of Thrones Battle of the Bastards.

As AI advances, moral questions about its development, use, and regulation come up. The ethical side is what most people think about and stand against the technology to save human rights. This is one of the main reasons why the Secret Invasion AI intro received this big of a backlash.

