You will soon be able to use ChatGPT in your Mercedes

Onur Demirkol
Jun 16, 2023
Misc
|
1

Mercedes owners in the United States will soon be able to add ChatGPT to their elegant cars. Although it's unclear what the conversational AI agent from OpenAI might be used for, the automaker is integrating it into its MBUX infotainment system.

Starting June 16, owners of MBUX-compatible models in the United States can choose to participate in a beta test that turns on ChatGPT capabilities. This will allow the huge language model, which is incredibly flexible, to improve the car's conversational abilities. To sign up, just say to your automobile, "Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta program." It is expected to receive many updates soon.

The word "Hey, Mercedes," followed by a brief command, can already be used by drivers in Mercedes automobiles to perform tasks like finding a route on the navigation system or making a phone call. These voice commands would seem more fluent and natural thanks to ChatGPT, which may also open up new possibilities.

"Customers can participate via the Mercedes Me app or directly from the vehicle using the voice command “Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta programme." The rollout of the beta programme will happen over the air. Mercedes-Benz is integrating ChatGPT through Azure OpenAI Service, leveraging the enterprise-grade capabilities of Microsoft’s cloud and AI platform," Mercedes said in its official statement.

Courtesy of Mercedes

What will change with ChatGPT integrated into Mercedes cars?

The machine might converse more naturally rather than only responding to straightforward directives. The system will have the capacity to retain the context of conversations and have back-and-forth conversations with the driver or other passengers of the vehicle. The system will be able to react to a larger range of inquiries thanks to ChatGPT, including those that might not be about the vehicle or the driver.

Related: ChatGPT vs Bing vs Google Bard: Who is leading the AI war?

“While most voice assistants are limited to predefined tasks and responses, ChatGPT leverages a large language model to greatly improve natural language understanding and expand the topics to which it can respond,” Mercedes added.

Recently, Zoom, Teams, and Webex arrive on Android auto. Looks like the car industry will benefit more from technological improvements and innovations in the upcoming years.

Advertisement

Related content

How to watch US Open Round 2 live stream

How to watch US Open Round 2 live stream anywhere in the world
Oregon DMV data breach

Oregon DMV data breach concerns 3.5 million people
Android contacts disappeared

Android contacts disappeared: How to fix it
AI DJ radio

On daytime radio you can expect an AI DJ at any time
US Open Round 1 live stream

How to watch US Open Round 1 live stream anywhere in the world
Steam client update brings in-game Notes app, redesigned overlay and more

Steam client update brings in-game Notes app, redesigned overlay and more

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. pHROZEN gHOST said on June 16, 2023 at 2:53 pm
    Reply

    Let’s add another distraction for drivers.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved