Mercedes owners in the United States will soon be able to add ChatGPT to their elegant cars. Although it's unclear what the conversational AI agent from OpenAI might be used for, the automaker is integrating it into its MBUX infotainment system.

Starting June 16, owners of MBUX-compatible models in the United States can choose to participate in a beta test that turns on ChatGPT capabilities. This will allow the huge language model, which is incredibly flexible, to improve the car's conversational abilities. To sign up, just say to your automobile, "Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta program." It is expected to receive many updates soon.

The word "Hey, Mercedes," followed by a brief command, can already be used by drivers in Mercedes automobiles to perform tasks like finding a route on the navigation system or making a phone call. These voice commands would seem more fluent and natural thanks to ChatGPT, which may also open up new possibilities.

"Customers can participate via the Mercedes Me app or directly from the vehicle using the voice command “Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta programme." The rollout of the beta programme will happen over the air. Mercedes-Benz is integrating ChatGPT through Azure OpenAI Service, leveraging the enterprise-grade capabilities of Microsoft’s cloud and AI platform," Mercedes said in its official statement.

What will change with ChatGPT integrated into Mercedes cars?

The machine might converse more naturally rather than only responding to straightforward directives. The system will have the capacity to retain the context of conversations and have back-and-forth conversations with the driver or other passengers of the vehicle. The system will be able to react to a larger range of inquiries thanks to ChatGPT, including those that might not be about the vehicle or the driver.

“While most voice assistants are limited to predefined tasks and responses, ChatGPT leverages a large language model to greatly improve natural language understanding and expand the topics to which it can respond,” Mercedes added.

Recently, Zoom, Teams, and Webex arrive on Android auto. Looks like the car industry will benefit more from technological improvements and innovations in the upcoming years.

