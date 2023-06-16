How to watch US Open Round 2 live stream anywhere in the world
Do you want to watch US Open Round 2 but don't know how to because in the country where you reside, you can't access some of the live streams? Today, we will answer all the questions you have in your mind. Here is how to watch US Open Round 2 live stream anywhere in the world.
The 2023 U.S. Open first round is finished. On Thursday, Los Angeles Country Club, which is holding its first major championship, saw a ton of birdies. The lowest rounds ever at the U.S. Open, 8-under-par 62s by Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele, gave them a share of the lead after the first 18 holes. After 36 holes, the field starts to thin out, but several golfers are still in the running.
Another one! @Samburns66 makes an ace at No. 15! #USOpen pic.twitter.com/yuKBbllHW0
— U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 15, 2023
Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka, for example, have traded victories so far in the major season.
Even though they haven't won a major championship, Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy continue to play golf at a high level. Despite his continuous lack of major triumphs, McIlroy, in particular, has seen a renaissance in his game over the past two years.
The great Phil Mickelson is a golfer who consistently draws attention at the U.S. Open. Mickelson wants to win the U.S. Open to complete his career Grand Slam after finishing second at the Masters earlier this year.
Thursday's field scoring average was 71.38. It represents the all-time lowest first-round score average for a U.S. Open field. Since 1970, 85 percent of players have finished round one within five strokes of the lead, according to Justin Ray.
Leaderboard
? I gotta say, it was a good day. ?#USOpen pic.twitter.com/G8zqvempWr
— U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 16, 2023
T1. Fowler (-8)
T1. Schauffele (-8)
T3. Clark (-6)
T3. Johnson (-6)
T5. McIlroy (-5)
T5. Harman (-5)
How to watch US Open Round 2 live stream and TV
It's amazing to watch the US Open Round 1 live, but for those who can't make it, watching it on television is just as exciting. CBS Sports is delighted to present in-depth coverage of the US Open for the full week as the official broadcasting partner.
Peacock is the official TV broadcaster of the second day of the US Open tournament.
US Open Round 2 live stream
Starting bright and early at 9:40 a.m. local time is the first round. You won't miss a beat if you can't watch television because a dedicated live stream for the U.S. Open Round 1 is commencing at the same time.
You can watch Round 1 coverage exclusively on Peacock from 9:40 am to 1 pm, guaranteeing you won't miss any of the early action. Additionally, throughout the day, USOpen.com and the U.S. Open mobile app will highlight holes 14 and 15 and provide information on the featured groups.
Unfortunately, golf fans living outside of some nations could have trouble viewing the US Open Round 2 live stream.
Records were made to be broken!@RickieFowler and @XSchauffele's historic 62s earned them @Lexus Top Performance of the Day co-honors. #LexusGolf pic.twitter.com/1wOixIfefH
— U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 16, 2023
US Open schedule and dates
This won't be the last day of the US Open, and there is more action ahead. Here is the full schedule and dates for you to check out:
- US Open Round 2 - Friday, June 16
- EDT: 9:40 a.m.
- PDT: 6:40 a.m.
- CDT: 8:40 a.m.
- BST: 2:40 p.m.
- CEST: 3:40 p.m.
- IST: 7:10 p.m.
- JST: 10:40 p.m.
- AEST: 11:40 p.m.
- US Open Round 3 - Saturday, June 17
- EDT: 12 p.m.
- PDT: 9 a.m.
- CDT: 11 a.m.
- BST: 5 p.m.
- CEST: 6 p.m.
- IST: 9:30 p.m.
- JST: 1 a.m. (next day)
- AEST: 2 a.m. (next day)
- US Open Round 4 - Sunday, June 18
- EDT: 12 p.m.
- PDT: 9 a.m.
- CDT: 11 a.m.
- BST: 5 p.m.
- CEST: 6 p.m.
- IST: 9:30 p.m.
- JST: 1 a.m. (next day)
- AEST: 2 a.m. (next day)
A 382-yard ? and an opening birdie for @McIlroyRory. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/W50WVkt2xO
— U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 15, 2023
US Open Round 2 tee times
On Friday, June 16, the US Open's second day will start, and participants will tee off for Round 2 at various times beginning at Hole 1. Fisher, Echavarria, and Haley II are the first players to enter the fray at 9:45 a.m. EDT.
Talented golfers from all around the world will resume their rounds in the following groups throughout the day:
Tees off No. 1:
- 9:45 a.m.: Fisher/Echavarria/Haley II
- 9:56 a.m.: Dunlap/Hardy/Stevens
- 10:07 a.m.: Pendrith/Potgieter (a)/Langasque
- 10:18 a.m.: Putnam/Perez/Ancer
- 10:29 a.m.: Mickelson/Harrington/Bradley
- 10:40 a.m.: Pereira/Grillo/Fernandez de Oliveira (a)
- 10:51 a.m.: Tom Kim/Theegala/Young
- 11:02 a.m.: Burns/Johnson/Mitchell
- 11:13 a.m.: Finau/Spieth/Cantlay
- 11:24 a.m.: Thompson/Lee/Suh
- 11:35 a.m.: Moore/Hughes/Carr (a)
- 11:46 a.m.: Cover/Nyfjall (a)/Capan III
- 11:57 a.m.: Truslow/Cavaliere (a)/Schaake
- 3:15 p.m.: Henson/Nagano/Lebioda
- 3:26 p.m.: Michael Kim/Jordan Smith/Ding (a)
- 3:37 p.m.: Stallings/Summerhays (a)/Herbert
- 3:48 p.m.: Dantorp/Rodgers/Armour
- 3:59 p.m.: Pieters/Wise/Sargent (a)
- 4:10 p.m.: DeChambeau/Molinari/Hatton
- 4:21 p.m.: Hoge/Garcia/Straka
- 4:32 p.m.: Rose/Fowler/Day
- 4:43 p.m.: Reed/Kuchar/Si Woo Kim
- 4:54 p.m.: Schauffele/Hovland/Rahm
- 5:05 p.m.: Kaymer/Cink/Thorbjornsen (a)
- 5:16 p.m.: Horsey/Valdez (a)/Barjon
- 5:27 p.m.: Gumberg/Mueller/Amat (a)
Tees off No. 10:
- 9:45 a.m.: Grant/Norrman/Hoffman
- 9:56 a.m.: Forsström/Ortiz/Moldovan (a)
- 10:07 a.m.: Cole/Lawrence/Schenk
- 10:18 a.m.: List/Nienaber/Del Rey
- 10:29 a.m.: Meronk/English/Niemann
- 10:40 a.m.: Noren/Clark/Eckroat
- 10:51 a.m.: Kitayama/Davis/Henley
- 11:02 a.m.: Cameron Smith/Bennett/Fitzpatrick
- 11:13 a.m.: Horschel/Kirk/Harman
- 11:24 a.m.: Koepka/Matsuyama/McIlroy
- 11:35 a.m.: Muñoz/Taylor/Montgomery
- 11:46 a.m.: Browne Jr./Puig/Vilips (a)
- 11:57 a.m.: Pereira/Simmons (a)/Grey
- 3:15 p.m.: Morales (a)/Germishuys/Solomon
- 3:26 p.m.: Gerard/Katsuragawa/Brennan (a)
- 3:37 p.m.: Buckley/Svensson/Larrazabal
- 3:48 p.m.: Young/Wu/Sloan
- 3:59 p.m.: Ishikawa/Streelman/Pavon
- 4:10 p.m.: Lowry/Thomas/Fleetwood
- 4:21 p.m.: Im/Lee/Poston
- 4:32 p.m.: Woodland/Scott/Conners
- 4:43 p.m.: Morikawa/Homa/Scheffler
- 4:54 p.m.: McCarthy/Dahmen/Hadwin
- 5:05 p.m.: McClean (a)/Power/Fox
- 5:16 p.m.: Meissner/Brown (a)/Charoenkul
- 5:27 p.m.: Yang (a)/Schutte/Svobod
