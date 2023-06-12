CoWIN data leak exposes personal information of VIPs

The recent CoWIN data leak has sent shockwaves through the country, as the personal and vaccine information of numerous individuals, including high-profile figures, has been compromised. The leaked data, allegedly available on the Telegram messaging platform, has sparked concerns about data security and privacy.

Let us delve into the details of the CoWIN data leak, highlighting the accessibility of personal information and the individuals affected, while also addressing the need for precautionary measures to safeguard against such breaches.

How serious is CoWIN data leak?

The gravity of the CoWIN data leak cannot be understated, as highlighted by Saket Gokhale's statement on Twitter, where he emphasized the magnitude of the breach and the exposed personal details of all vaccinated Indians:

Journalists including: 1. Rajdeep Sardesai of India Today

2. Barkha Dutt of Mojo Story

3. Dhanya Rajendran of The NewsMinute

4. Rahul Shivshankar of Times Now@sardesairajdeep @BDUTT @dhanyarajendran @RShivshankar (4/7) pic.twitter.com/zJv094RRiU — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) June 12, 2023

The leaked information reportedly includes mobile numbers, Aadhaar numbers, passport numbers, voter IDs, and even details of family members. These revelations have caused widespread concern and warrant immediate action to rectify the security loopholes.

Politicians are also affected by the CoW?n data breach

Prominent politicians have found themselves among the victims of the CoWIN data leak, further emphasizing the severity of the incident.

According to a report by The News Minute, politicians such as:

Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR)

the Minister of Information and Communication Technology in Telangana

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi from the DMK party

K. Annamalai

Tamil Nadu President of the BJP

Karti Chidambaram from the Congress party

Harsh Vardhan, former Union Minister of Health from the BJP

have had their personal information easily accessible.

The exposure of such high-profile individuals' data raises concerns about the potential misuse of this sensitive information and the implications it may have on their privacy and security.

The CoWIN data leak has exposed personal information, including that of VIPs, to potential misuse, leading to heightened concerns about data security.

The ease of accessibility and the inclusion of high-profile individuals in the leaked data highlight the urgency to address these security vulnerabilities.

