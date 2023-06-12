IG Story download: Preserving moments beyond 24 hours

Instagram, the widely popular platform that provides glimpses into people's lives, hobbies, and global trends, offers a feature called Stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

These Stories consist of photos and videos posted on profiles, with a lifespan of 24 hours.

To ensure that your Stories don't disappear forever, there are multiple ways to save them within the app or on your phone.

In this article, we will explore methods to IG story download or save Instagram Stories, including the use of third-party apps.

How to download your own Instagram story

IG story download is a pretty simple thing if you want to download your own story.

Here are the steps you need to follow:

Launch the Instagram app and log into your account Tap on your profile picture in the top-left corner to access your Stories Choose the desired Story and tap the three dots in the bottom right corner On an iPhone, select "Save Photo/Video" to save the specific Story. For Android users, choose "Save Photo/Video" as well If you wish to save all your current Stories as one vertical video, tap "Save Story"

A quick tip: If you're using a computer, you will need to rely on a third-party app to download your Story. Further instructions for downloading other people's Stories will be provided later in this article.

If you want to display your IG story on your profile instead of using the IG story download function, you may want to use the Instagram Highlight feature.

To use it:

Tap your profile picture in the top-left corner of the main Instagram screen When your desired Story appears, tap "Highlight" located in the bottom-right corner Select the desired highlight collection where you want to save your Story

Once saved, you can access the Story by tapping on the respective highlight collection located just below your profile information and you may use the IG story download function later on.

Saving to your Phone or archive

This method involves automatically saving your Instagram Story either to the app's archive or directly to your phone's memory. It is a good alternative to the IG story download function.

To do so:

On Instagram, go to your profile and tap the three-line Menu icon in the top-right corner Select "Settings," then "Privacy" Tap on "Story" and underneath the "Saving" section, toggle on "Save Story to Camera Roll" (iPhone) or "Save Story to Gallery" (Android) to save your Stories to your device's photo app

Alternatively, you can solely toggle on "Save Story to Archive" to save photos and videos to your archive without saving them to your phone.

How to convert your story into an Instagram post

To prevent your Story from disappearing after 24 hours, you have the option to convert it into a regular post on your profile.

Open your desired Story in the Stories feature Tap the three dots located at the bottom of the screen Choose "Share as Post" to transform your Story into a permanent post on your profile

This way you don't have to use the IG story download function to keep your photos from disappearing.

How to download someone else's Instagram story

The simplest way to save someone else's Instagram Story is by recording or taking a screenshot on a mobile device, without notifying the user, which is sadly using a 3rd party application.

The sites with IG story download function are as follows:

Both sites tell you how to download other people's stories. However, it is important to remember that if you want to download someone's Instagram stories, their Instagram profile and stories must be public.

Advertisement