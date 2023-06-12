IG Story download: Preserving moments beyond 24 hours

IG Story download
Emre Çitak
Jun 12, 2023
Misc, Tutorials
|
0

Instagram, the widely popular platform that provides glimpses into people's lives, hobbies, and global trends, offers a feature called Stories.

These Stories consist of photos and videos posted on profiles, with a lifespan of 24 hours.

To ensure that your Stories don't disappear forever, there are multiple ways to save them within the app or on your phone.

In this article, we will explore methods to IG story download or save Instagram Stories, including the use of third-party apps.

IG Story download
IG story download tools are not endorsed or officially supported by Instagram

 

How to download your own Instagram story

IG story download is a pretty simple thing if you want to download your own story.
Here are the steps you need to follow:

  1. Launch the Instagram app and log into your account
  2. Tap on your profile picture in the top-left corner to access your Stories
  3. Choose the desired Story and tap the three dots in the bottom right corner
  4. On an iPhone, select "Save Photo/Video" to save the specific Story. For Android users, choose "Save Photo/Video" as well
  5. If you wish to save all your current Stories as one vertical video, tap "Save Story"

A quick tip: If you're using a computer, you will need to rely on a third-party app to download your Story. Further instructions for downloading other people's Stories will be provided later in this article.

IG Story download
Instagram itself does not provide a built-in feature to download Stories directly from the app

If you want to display your IG story on your profile instead of using the IG story download function, you may want to use the Instagram Highlight feature.

To use it:

  1. Tap your profile picture in the top-left corner of the main Instagram screen
  2. When your desired Story appears, tap "Highlight" located in the bottom-right corner
  3. Select the desired highlight collection where you want to save your Story

Once saved, you can access the Story by tapping on the respective highlight collection located just below your profile information and you may use the IG story download function later on.

Saving to your Phone or archive

This method involves automatically saving your Instagram Story either to the app's archive or directly to your phone's memory. It is a good alternative to the IG story download function.

To do so:

  1. On Instagram, go to your profile and tap the three-line Menu icon in the top-right corner
  2. Select "Settings," then "Privacy"
  3. Tap on "Story" and underneath the "Saving" section, toggle on "Save Story to Camera Roll" (iPhone) or "Save Story to Gallery" (Android) to save your Stories to your device's photo app

Alternatively, you can solely toggle on "Save Story to Archive" to save photos and videos to your archive without saving them to your phone.

How to convert your story into an Instagram post

To prevent your Story from disappearing after 24 hours, you have the option to convert it into a regular post on your profile.

  1. Open your desired Story in the Stories feature
  2. Tap the three dots located at the bottom of the screen
  3. Choose "Share as Post" to transform your Story into a permanent post on your profile

This way you don't have to use the IG story download function to keep your photos from disappearing.

IG Story download
Third-party applications and websites offer various methods to download Instagram Stories

How to download someone else's Instagram story

The simplest way to save someone else's Instagram Story is by recording or taking a screenshot on a mobile device, without notifying the user, which is sadly using a 3rd party application.

The sites with IG story download function are as follows:

Both sites tell you how to download other people's stories. However, it is important to remember that if you want to download someone's Instagram stories, their Instagram profile and stories must be public.

Advertisement

Related content

Salesforce AI Cloud

Your business is ready for generative AI adoption with Salesforce AI Cloud
Twitter pay creators

Twitter to pay creators for ads in replies, but with a twist

Is there a cheap Vision Pro alternative?
CoWIN data leak

CoWIN data leak exposes personal information of VIPs
How to watch Nuggets vs. Heat Game 5

How to watch Nuggets vs. Heat Game 5 of NBA Finals 2023 from anywhere in the world
How to join a private subreddit

How to join a private subreddit: Guide

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved