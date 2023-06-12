Twitter to pay creators for ads in replies, but with a twist

Twitter pay creators
Emre Çitak
Jun 12, 2023
Updated • Jun 12, 2023
Misc
|
0

In order to recognize and reward content creators, Twitter's owner, Elon Musk, recently announced that the platform will soon start compensating verified creators for ads displayed in their replies.

This exciting initiative seeks to incentivize creators and foster increased engagement within the Twitter community. Musk, who acquired Twitter last October, unveiled a dedicated budget of $5 million for these payments, underscoring the company's commitment to supporting its base of verified content creators.

See Musk's tweet below.

Why is Twitter paying creators?

Twitter's decision to pay creators for ads in their replies marks a significant step in acknowledging the value they bring to the platform. Musk's announcement that "X/Twitter will start paying creators for ads served in their replies" has generated buzz and excitement among verified users.

However, it's important to note that only verified creators will be eligible for these payments. Musk clarified in a tweet, "Note, the creator must be verified and only ads served to verified users count".

While this move aims to attract more verified creators to the platform, concerns have been raised about the potential exclusion of non-verified creators from this payment scheme, which could impact diversity and inclusion within Twitter's creative ecosystem.

So, why is Twitter paying creators? There are two reasons, to increase the level of engagement on the platform and to increase the number of verified users. Both of these are things that will benefit Twitter financially.

Twitter pay creators
The payment scheme is specifically designed for verified creators on Twitter

Twitter's recent financial struggles

While the payment initiative for creators seems promising, Twitter is facing another challenge that could have far-reaching consequences. Reports have surfaced indicating that the company has refused to pay its Google Cloud bill, endangering vital trust and safety services provided by the cloud platform.

Twitter's multi-year contract with Google covers essential functions such as combating spam, removing child sexual abuse material (CSAM), and protecting user accounts.

However, with the contract renewal approaching, Twitter's access to these crucial services may be at risk if the payment issue remains unresolved.

Advertisement

Related content

Salesforce AI Cloud

Your business is ready for generative AI adoption with Salesforce AI Cloud
IG Story download

IG Story download: Preserving moments beyond 24 hours

Is there a cheap Vision Pro alternative?
CoWIN data leak

CoWIN data leak exposes personal information of VIPs
How to watch Nuggets vs. Heat Game 5

How to watch Nuggets vs. Heat Game 5 of NBA Finals 2023 from anywhere in the world
How to join a private subreddit

How to join a private subreddit: Guide

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved