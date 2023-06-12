Twitter to pay creators for ads in replies, but with a twist

In order to recognize and reward content creators, Twitter's owner, Elon Musk, recently announced that the platform will soon start compensating verified creators for ads displayed in their replies.

This exciting initiative seeks to incentivize creators and foster increased engagement within the Twitter community. Musk, who acquired Twitter last October, unveiled a dedicated budget of $5 million for these payments, underscoring the company's commitment to supporting its base of verified content creators.

See Musk's tweet below.

In a few weeks, X/Twitter will start paying creators for ads served in their replies. First block payment totals $5M. Note, the creator must be verified and only ads served to verified users count. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2023

Why is Twitter paying creators?

Twitter's decision to pay creators for ads in their replies marks a significant step in acknowledging the value they bring to the platform. Musk's announcement that "X/Twitter will start paying creators for ads served in their replies" has generated buzz and excitement among verified users.

However, it's important to note that only verified creators will be eligible for these payments. Musk clarified in a tweet, "Note, the creator must be verified and only ads served to verified users count".

While this move aims to attract more verified creators to the platform, concerns have been raised about the potential exclusion of non-verified creators from this payment scheme, which could impact diversity and inclusion within Twitter's creative ecosystem.

So, why is Twitter paying creators? There are two reasons, to increase the level of engagement on the platform and to increase the number of verified users. Both of these are things that will benefit Twitter financially.

Twitter's recent financial struggles

While the payment initiative for creators seems promising, Twitter is facing another challenge that could have far-reaching consequences. Reports have surfaced indicating that the company has refused to pay its Google Cloud bill, endangering vital trust and safety services provided by the cloud platform.

Twitter's multi-year contract with Google covers essential functions such as combating spam, removing child sexual abuse material (CSAM), and protecting user accounts.

However, with the contract renewal approaching, Twitter's access to these crucial services may be at risk if the payment issue remains unresolved.

