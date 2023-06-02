The almighty Meta Quest 3: Specs, price and release date

If the rumored Meta Quest 3 specs are true, the new AR headset of Meta is poised to make its mark in the tech world with its impressive specifications and immersive experiences. With an official announcement from Meta, the Meta Quest 3 has garnered significant attention.

Priced at $499, this cutting-edge device is set to hit the market this fall, offering a range of exciting features and advancements in virtual reality and mixed reality.

Meta Quest Youtube channel has shared this trailer where they introduced us to a little insight on eagerly awaited Meta Quest 3 specs:

Rumored Meta Quest 3 specs and its revamped design

Although specific Meta Quest 3 specs remain somewhat elusive, CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram announcement offers some key insights. The base storage option for the Meta Quest 3 will be 128GB, with the potential for an additional storage option to accommodate users requiring more space.

While the exact storage capacity and pricing for this option are unknown, it is likely that Meta will offer models with higher storage capacities, such as 256GB or even 512GB.

The Meta Quest 3 will incorporate a next-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, optimized specifically for the Quest 3. This enhancement translates to a significant boost in graphics performance, providing users with visually stunning VR gaming experiences.

While specific details regarding resolution and refresh rate are yet to be disclosed, it is anticipated that the Quest 3 will offer a higher resolution compared to the Quest 2, potentially reaching 4,128 by 2,208 pixels or 2,064 by 2,208 pixels per eye. The refresh rate is expected to start at 120Hz, with the possibility of reaching 144Hz through future updates.

The Meta Quest 3 showcases a refreshed design, distinguishing itself from its predecessor. With a slimmer profile, approximately 40% sleeker than the previous model, the Meta Quest 3 aims to provide users with a more comfortable and immersive virtual reality experience.

The improved design contributes to the device's sleek aesthetic, and the inclusion of a new Snapdragon chipset ensures superior performance in rendering virtual environments and mixed-reality content.

Here is a summary of rumored Meta Quest 3 specs:

Meta Quest 3 is rumored to feature a slimmer design compared to its predecessor

The headset may come equipped with a new Snapdragon chipset for improved performance

The base storage option is expected to be 128GB, with the potential for higher storage capacities

The Quest 3 might offer enhanced graphics performance, delivering higher-quality visuals in VR games

Resolution details have not been confirmed, but a significant increase is anticipated

The refresh rate is expected to start at 120Hz, with the possibility of reaching 144Hz

High-fidelity Color Passthrough feature could allow users to view the real world in full color

The redesigned headset is anticipated to be more comfortable for extended usage

The Touch Plus controllers may feature improved ergonomics and TruTouch haptics

No information on eye-tracking technology has been revealed

Meta Quest 3 price and release date

The Meta Quest 3 comes with a price tag of $499, positioning itself as a premium VR headset within its segment. While this does require a $100 premium compared to the Quest 2, potential buyers seeking a more budget-friendly option can still opt for the Quest 2, which will receive a price reduction.

The release date for the Meta Quest 3 is yet to be officially announced, but Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has hinted that further details will be revealed during the Meta Connect conference scheduled for September 27. Based on previous release patterns, it is reasonable to expect the Quest 3 to hit the market around that time, potentially following the October release window of its predecessor.

As the Meta Quest 3 prepares to enter the market, it shows great promise as a significant upgrade over its predecessor. With a range of technological advancements and a growing library of VR games, the Meta Quest 3 has the potential to enthrall both new and experienced virtual reality enthusiasts.

While the higher price point may be a consideration for some, the impressive Meta Quest 3 specs, combined with its commitment to building a vibrant VR ecosystem, position it as a formidable contender in the all-in-one VR headset market but can Meta Quest 3 really beat Apple Headset? Only the time will tell.

As we eagerly await further updates and the official release, the Meta Quest 3 has the potential to drive the VR industry toward the metaverse, revolutionizing the way we experience virtual reality.

