Can Meta Quest 3 really beat Apple Headset?

Meta Quest 3 is expected to be announced in the near future, and according to a recent report, it might be better than Apple's mixed-reality headset.

Both Meta and Apple are getting ready to reveal their new mixed-reality headsets. Meta is more experience in the field thanks to their previous work on different headsets, and a recent report approves it. According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Meta Quest 3 is very impressive, and it has the potential to top Apple's upcoming mixed-reality headset, which we literally don't know any official information about.

According to Bloomberg, the Quest 3, the newest headset model, may compete with Apple's next mixed reality device, which the iPhone maker will introduce in June, and carve out a niche for itself in the AR/VR industry. Gurman highlighted a number of factors that will help the Quest 3 win the headset competition, including its quicker performance, expanded content collection, and greater video pass-through capabilities over the Quest 2.

Apple is getting ready to reveal its new mixed-reality headset at WWDC 2023. Months after Apple releases a headset model of its own, Meta is anticipated to release the headset in October. The Quest 3 might be an affordable rival to Apple's headgear, which is anticipated to cost $3,000, according to industry analysts, with a price in the same range as the Quest 2 at around $400, as stated by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

"With headsets, Apple will immediately own the upscale market -- headsets that cost more than $2,000 --, but Meta will remain dominant in the cheaper segment," Gurman said.

Apple's first new category after a decade

Apple is undoubtedly one of the most innovative technology companies among well-known rivals, but for more than a decade, it remained quite faithful to a few items. Since this is the first new category in ten years, Apple is placing its bets on this new device. Apple has been improving iPhones, iPads, and Macs for a while, and it's time to add a new product to the list. The mixed-reality headset is expected to create a new era.

According to a number of sources cited in the article, The Wall Street Journal stated that the Apple Headset's capabilities "far exceed those of competitors." Don't get too excited because it won't be available for purchase right away when it is announced in June at WWDC 2023. It might take Apple many months to make it available for purchase, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

