Your spare Chromecast may no longer work

Kerem Gülen
May 31, 2023
Google Android
Google has recently made the decision to discontinue support for the original Chromecast, which was launched back in 2013 with a price tag of $35. Several support pages now carry an announcement notifying users that the service for the original Chromecast will no longer be available.

According to the notice highlighted by 9to5Google, it states, "Support for Chromecast (1st gen) has ceased. These devices will no longer receive software or security updates, and Google will not offer technical assistance. Users might experience a decline in performance."

Based on the latest update to a support page outlining firmware updates for different Chromecast devices, it seems that official support for the first-generation Chromecast has officially ceased as of the end of April. While existing first-generation Chromecasts currently in use are not expected to abruptly stop working, they will gradually lose access to features as their supporting ecosystem is phased out over time.

The original Chromecast, a compact device resembling a keychain, revolutionized the way users consumed media on their television screens. By connecting to an HDMI port, this gadget enabled seamless streaming of content from mobile devices, computers, or laptops to the larger TV display. Priced affordably at under $35, it served as an economical solution for individuals who desired to enjoy online content on their big screens but hadn't yet transitioned to smart TVs.

Throughout the years, Google expanded its Chromecast lineup by introducing various iterations, including a 4K version in 2016. Notably, in 2020, the latest variant known as Chromecast with Google TV was unveiled, offering a distinct feature: an integrated control device. Unlike its predecessors, this streaming stick introduced its own user interface, eliminating the need for content to be streamed from a user's smartphone. This enhanced version of Chromecast provided a more seamless and independent viewing experience for users.

Despite the discontinuation of official support for the first-generation Chromecast, Google has not prioritized updating this device with new features. As reported by 9to5Google, the most recent update released by Google for the first-generation Chromecast occurred in November, marking a significant gap of over three years since the previous update. This lack of regular updates indicates that Google has shifted its focus towards supporting newer Chromecast models, leaving the first-generation device without recent feature enhancements.

Image source: Unsplash

Sustainability concerns

As technology advances and companies focus on newer products, it raises an important question: What is the impact of outdated hardware not receiving updates and its implications for sustainability?

The discontinuation of support for older devices, like the first-generation Chromecast, can result in performance degradation and potential e-waste concerns.

Considering the growing need for sustainable practices, it's crucial to discuss how companies should approach older hardware to minimize environmental impact. What are your perspectives on this issue and how can we strike a balance between technological progress and sustainability?

