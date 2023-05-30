Google warns users about unsecure Android TV OS boxes

Google has issued a warning to users regarding the prevalence of unsecure Android TV OS boxes. These seemingly innocuous devices, which have gained immense popularity in recent years, have become a breeding ground for pre-installed malware.

As security researchers delve into the depths of these low-cost Android TV boxes and dongles, they have discovered a disturbing trend that puts users' data and privacy at risk. In this article, we will explore the implications of this issue and provide you with essential information on how to safeguard your Android TV OS device.

Do not let ratings of products mislead you

It has come to light that several highly-rated Android TV set-top boxes and dongles, available for purchase on popular e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, are being shipped with preloaded malware. These insidious packages of malicious software pose a significant threat to unsuspecting users, who often remain unaware of the inherent dangers they harbor.

While these devices are marketed as Android TV OS-powered boxes, the truth is that many are built using the Android Open Source Project, without proper licensing or certification from Google. It is worth noting that some of these compromised devices even come equipped with Google apps and Play Store, further adding to the illusion of legitimacy.

Acknowledging the importance of the situation, Google has taken steps to address this alarming issue and ensure user safety. The tech giant has provided guidelines for users to identify if their Android TV device is genuinely built with the certified Android TV OS and protected by Play Protect.

How to check if your Android Tv is certified?

One of the simplest and most reliable methods to determine if your Android device, whether it's a TV, phone, tablet, or any other variant, is certified by Google is by identifying the presence of the Google Play Protect logo on the product packaging.

However, if you already own an Android device and wish to confirm whether it runs on a certified version of Android, follow these steps:

Open the Google Play app on your Android TV Navigate to the ''Settings'' menu Scroll down to the ''About'' section and select it

You should be able to see a line that indicates your Android TV has Google Play secure certificate here. If not, we recommend you quit the device you are currently using.

There are over 100 partners globally involved in the production of certified Android devices. By referring to Google's official resources and conducting the verification process outlined above, you can confidently determine if your Android TV device is certified, thereby ensuring a secure and trustworthy user experience.

Here are the officially certified manufacturers of Google Android.

