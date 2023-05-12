Nikon Z8 mirrorless camera offers picture-perfect precision

Emre Çitak
May 12, 2023
Introducing the Nikon Z8, the latest addition to Nikon's esteemed lineup of mirrorless cameras. With the Z8, Nikon has delivered an exceptional device that combines the powerful features of the acclaimed Z9 with a more compact and affordable design.

Building upon the success of its predecessor, the Z9, Nikon has managed to condense its remarkable capabilities into a smaller and lighter body, making it a practical choice for photographers on the go. The Z9's impressive specifications were a testament to Nikon's commitment to excellence.

Nikon Z8 mirrorless camera
Nikon Z8 mirrorless camera offers a more compact and affordable design than its higher model, Z9 - Image courtesy of Nikon

Impressive Nixoz Z8 mirrorless camera features

Now, with the Nikon Z8, those awe-inspiring features have been ingeniously incorporated into a more portable package. Equipped with a formidable 45.7MP stacked CMOS sensor, the Z8 leverages the power of the Expeed 7 image processor to deliver astonishing performance.

This dynamic duo allows the camera to capture RAW photos at an impressive rate of 20 frames per second, with a staggering buffer capacity of over 1,000 frames. Furthermore, the autofocus readings reach an outstanding 120 frames per second, ensuring unparalleled precision in capturing fast-paced action.

But that's not all—the video capabilities of the Nikon Z8 are equally impressive. With the ability to shoot 12-bit N-RAW at either 8K 60fps or 4K 120fps, videographers will find themselves equipped with a versatile tool that enables them to unleash their creative vision in stunning detail and clarity.

Nikon Z8 mirrorless camera
The 45.7MP stacked CMOS sensor of the Nikon Z8 mirrorless camera will allow you to capture stunning visuals - Image: Nikon

The Nikon Z8 mirrorless camera embodies Nikon's commitment to pushing boundaries, offering professionals an all-in-one solution that excels in both photography and videography.

Here is a summary of the Nikon Z8 mirrorless camera's specs:

  • 45.7MP Full-Frame Stacked CMOS Sensor
  • EXPEED 7 Image Processor
  • Smaller and Lighter than Both the Z9 and D850 Cameras
  • Intelligent Tracking and Autofocusing
  • 8K60p and 4K 120p Video Recording
  • Internal 10-Bit ProRes 422 HQ and 12-Bit Raw
  • Blackout-Free Viewfinder and 4-Axis Tilting Monitor
  • Dual Memory Card Slots, Dual USB-C Ports

Nikon Z8 mirrorless camera release date and price

The Nikon Z8 mirrorless camera is now available for preorder via this link, with the official launch set for May 25th, 2023. Priced at a competitive $3,999.95, the Z8 presents a compelling option for professionals seeking cutting-edge technology without breaking the bank.

As the camera market becomes increasingly competitive, Nikon's decision to join the trend of creating smaller yet feature-rich systems presents a new challenge—standing out amidst a sea of similar-looking devices.

To see the remarkable capabilities of the Z8 in action, we invite you to explore the provided video above, featuring sample photos and videos captured with this game-changing mirrorless camera.

Although we have praised the Xiaomi 13 Ultra's camera before, it still seems unlikely that the camera clarity of smartphones can match the performance and photo quality of professional camera models such as the Nikon Z8 mirrorless camera.

