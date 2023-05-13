Eurovision Song Contest 2023: How to watch it for free?

Anticipation is mounting for the highly-anticipated global music competition of the year - the Eurovision Song Contest. With a promise of extraordinary performances, stunning choreography, and daring outfits, fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting the spectacle. While the vocal talent may not always be top-notch, the event's entertainment value is what draws in the crowds.

For the millions of enthusiastic supporters eagerly counting down to the Eurovision Song Contest, we have comprehensive coverage to ensure you don't miss a single moment of the madness. The show is bound to be a dazzling and unforgettable experience. Let the countdown begin!

What is Eurovision Song Contest?

The Eurovision Song Contest, commonly referred to as Eurovision, is a yearly international song competition organised by the European Broadcasting Union. The contest features entries primarily from European countries, with each nation presenting an original song to be performed live on television and radio. The participating countries then vote for their favourite songs, ultimately deciding on the competition's winner. While the fundamentals of the contest are straightforward, it's important to note that Eurovision is no ordinary singing competition. The event is renowned for its unforgettable performances, not all of which are necessarily positive. Eurovision shatters the norms and conventions of traditional competitions, resulting in an extraordinary form of entertainment. Get ready for a wild ride!

When is the Eurovision Song Contest 2023?

With Eurovision taking place just once a year, missing out on this much-anticipated event would be a real shame. For those looking to keep track of the competition, the complete schedule can be found below:

First Semi-Final : 8:00 p.m. BST (3:00 p.m. ET) on May 9

: 8:00 p.m. BST (3:00 p.m. ET) on May 9 Second Semi-Final: 8:00 p.m. BST (3:00 p.m. ET) on May 11

8:00 p.m. BST (3:00 p.m. ET) on May 11 Grand Final: 8:00 p.m. BST (3:00 p.m. ET) on May 13

Where is the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023?

According to tradition, Ukraine is expected to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023, following the victory of Kalush Orchestra in Turin last year. However, due to the ongoing conflict in the country, Ukraine is unable to host the competition. As a result, the UK has agreed to take on the responsibility of hosting the event. In 2023, the Liverpool Arena will play host to the Eurovision Song Contest, marking a significant occasion for the city and the country as a whole.

Where to watch Eurovision?

The great news is that audiences across all participating countries will be able to tune in and watch the Eurovision 2023 through their local broadcasting services. Fans worldwide can join in on the excitement and witness the unique and extravagant performances of the contestants, making it a truly global experience.

Apart from the participating nations, a limited number of non-participating countries such as the U.S. (Peacock), Chile (Canal 13), and North Macedonia (on MRT) will also be broadcasting the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

How to watch Eurovision Song Contest for free in 2023?

For those living in countries not mentioned in the list or those who prefer to avoid paid streaming services like Peacock, a VPN will be required to watch the competition for free. By using a VPN, viewers can access and stream the contest through local broadcasting services from participating countries.

Which country will win Eurovision 2023: Main favorites

While it's difficult to predict who will ultimately win the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023, there are always a few fan favourites that stand out before the competition even begins. However, the unpredictable nature of Eurovision always keeps things interesting and there is always a chance that a dark horse could take the top spot. Regardless of who ultimately wins, the Eurovision Song Contest is sure to deliver a memorable and entertaining spectacle for audiences around the world. Let's get to know some of the favorites, though.

Norway: Alessandra, “Queen of Kings”

Alessandra Mele, a Norwegian-Italian artist and songwriter, emerged as the winner of Norway's Melodi Grand Prix competition with her song "Queen of Kings". As a result, she will represent Norway at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, scheduled for May 9, 11, and 13. Her performance in the Melodi Grand Prix 2023 was captured by NRK.

Spain: Blanca Paloma, EAEA

Blanca Paloma Ramos Baeza, known professionally as Blanca Paloma, is a Spanish singer, set designer, and costume designer. She has been chosen to represent Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 with her song "Eaea". Blanca Paloma was born on June 9, 1989.

France: La Zarra, “Évidemment”

La Zarra, whose real name is Fatima-Zahra Hafdi, is a Canadian singer and songwriter who is currently based in France. She has been selected to represent France in the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest 2023, to be held in Liverpool, United Kingdom. La Zarra will perform the song "Évidemment" during the contest. Her birth date is August 25, 1987.

