We are almost at the end of the Conference Semifinals of NBA Playoffs 2023, and today we might see the first Eastern Conference Finalist after the Knicks vs. Heat Game 6 competition. Butler will come up against Brunson to secure his team a spot, and you mustn't miss the game. Here is how to watch Knicks vs. Heat Game 6 of NBA Playoffs 2023 from anywhere in the world!

With its back against the wall, fifth-seeded New York fought back on Wednesday, winning 112-103 to cut the best-of-seven series deficit to 3-2. The decision prevented Miami from becoming the second No. 8 seed to reach the conference finals and the first since the New York Knicks did so in the spring of 1999. When the clubs play Game 6 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Friday night in Miami, the New York Knicks will seek to prevent the Miami Heat from writing their name into NBA history.

Can Jimmy "Buckets" and the Heat end it here?

Jimmy Bu?tler and the Heat have a chance to wrap up the series in Miami and reach the Eastern Conference Finals. However, they have a really tough opponent, and the Knicks seemed the find their jam in the last game. The Knicks vs. Heat Game 6 will be interesting to see after watching the see two teams' competition last time.

Quentin Grimes and Jalen Brunson both played 48 minutes in Game 5, and Brunson produced 38 points to keep his team in the lead, while Grimes had an important impact both on offense and defense. RJ Barrett had 26, and Julius Randle backed him up with 24 points. The Knicks stars had a great night in Game 5, and if they continue at this rhythm, it might be hard for the Heat to stop these players.

On the other side of the competition, Jimmy Butler remained on the court for 43 minutes and had 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists, barely missing the double-double mark. He didn't try any threes throughout the game and went 5/12 from the field. Butler couldn't find support from some of his teammates, especially Gabe Vincent and Kevin Love, who had 6 and 4 points, respectively. Adebayo had 18 points and 8 boards, while Duncan Robinson tried to be more effective from downtown with 5 threes and 17 points.

Jalen Brunson came up BIG in the must-win Game 5. 38 PTS

9 REB

7 AST Knicks force a Game 6 ?#NBAPlayoffs presented by @GooglePixel_US pic.twitter.com/rgeRNtixbE — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2023

When is the Knicks vs. Heat Game 6 of the NBA Playoffs 2023?

The Knicks vs Heat Game 6 is on Friday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The sixth game of the series will take us to Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. You can find detailed information about starting times in other time zones below:

Los Angeles: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Mexico City: 5:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. London: 12:30 a.m. (May 13)

12:30 a.m. (May 13) Madrid: 1:30 a.m (May 13)

1:30 a.m (May 13) New Delhi: 5:00 a.m. (May 13)

5:00 a.m. (May 13) Tokyo: 8:30 a.m. (May 13)

8:30 a.m. (May 13) Sydney: 9:30 a.m. (May 13)

How to watch Knicks vs. Heat Game 6 of NBA Playoffs 2023?

NBA Playoffs 2023 games are mostly shared between ESPN and TNT when it comes to TV coverage, and today's winner is ESPN. Turn the channel on before the game to see what the commentators say about Knicks vs. Heat Game 6, especially the competition between Butler and Brunson. Keep in mind that the programs will continue after the game, and you will be able to hear some of the greatest NBA icons comment on the game.

Luckily, you can also track the action from a Knicks vs. Heat Game 6 live stream. Fans who want to watch the Knicks vs. Heat Game 6 live have various alternatives. Accessing the ESPN+ service is one option. You can also use some of the popular live stream services like fubo or Sling TV to watch the game live on your portable device, computer, or smart TV.

How to access Knicks vs. Heat Game 6 live stream?

Block. Ball movement. Triple. Jalen Brunson (26 PTS) and the Knicks lead by 13 ? ?: TNT | Game 5 pic.twitter.com/0yHkeLaaYm — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2023

Knicks vs. Heat NBA Playoffs 2023: Results and Schedule

Miami Heat are currently in the lead with a score of 3-2, and today's game will decide whether there will be a Game 7 or not. If the Heat get the win today, the Miami representatives will move on to the Eastern Conference Finals, and there won't be another game in the series. If the Knicks win, they will have a chance to play one last game in front of their crowd. Below you can find Knicks vs. Heat results and schedule:

Game 1: Knicks | 101 - 108 | Heat

Game 2: Knicks | 111 - 105 | Heat

Game 3: Heat | 105 - 86 | Knicks

Game 4: Heat | 109 - 101 | Knicks

Game 5: Knicks | 112 - 103 | Heat

Game 6: Knicks at Heat, May 12, 7:30 p.m. ET

Game 7*: Heat at Knicks, May 15, 8:00 p.m. ET

