Twitch's Clip Editor now supports vertical clip sharing

Emre Çitak
May 12, 2023
Misc
|
0

Twitch, the leading live streaming platform, has introduced a game-changing update that enables content creators to effortlessly craft and share short, vertical video clips across various platforms.

The new clip editor empowers Twitch streamers to tap into the ever-growing popularity of vertical video content on platforms like YouTube and TikTok. This update not only simplifies the process but also enhances the connectivity between Twitch and the broader social media ecosystem.

See Twitch's guidelines on how to create vertical clips on Twitch below.

Streamlined editing and seamless sharing

The recently unveiled clip editor on Twitch provides a seamless editing experience for streamers. Accessible through the clips manager in the creator dashboard, the editing tool offers a range of features to enhance the clip creation process.

Users can choose between a split view, capturing both the game stream and the camera feed simultaneously, or a streamlined vertical snippet from the clip. Additionally, there is an option to include the channel name, which neatly slots into the upper portion of the clip.

Furthermore, Twitch's clip editor offers direct integration for social sharing on YouTube Shorts. While direct sharing to TikTok or Instagram Reels is not currently supported, users can still manually share their clips on these platforms.

Twitch has indicated that they have plans to add more integrations in the future, indicating their commitment to streamers' content promotion across multiple platforms.

No more third-party apps

Streamers on Twitch are likely to welcome this update, as it eliminates the need for relying on third-party tools for clip editing. By incorporating the clip editor directly into the platform, Twitch demonstrates its dedication to streamers' needs and streamlines their workflow.

This development also highlights Twitch's desire to establish stronger ties within the broader social media landscape, catering to streamers who rely on cross-promotion to expand their reach.

Twitch vertical clip
You can now publish your vertical Twitch clips directly to Youtube Shorts without any 3rd party tool

Twitch's focus on long-form live streaming has been a defining aspect of the platform. However, with the introduction of the clip editor and the integration of vertical, short-form video, Twitch is embracing new opportunities to enhance the discovery of streamers' content.

The clip editor serves as a valuable tool for overworked creators, making it easier for them to share highlights and moments from their streams. As Twitch continues to evolve, it is plausible that the clip editor will evolve into a more comprehensive feature, providing new streamers with enhanced opportunities for exposure and discovery.

Advertisement

Related content

Nikon Z8 mirrorless camera offers picture-perfect precision
How to watch Knicks vs. Heat Game 6

How to watch Knicks vs. Heat Game 6 of NBA Playoffs 2023 from anywhere in the world
How to watch Warriors vs. Lakers Game 6

How to watch Warriors vs. Lakers Game 6 of NBA Playoffs 2023 from anywhere in the world
How to watch Celtics vs. Sixers Game 6

How to watch Celtics vs. Sixers Game 6 of NBA Playoffs 2023 from anywhere in the world

How to watch Roma vs Leverkusen from anywhere in the world?
How to watch Juventus vs. Sevilla from anywhere in the world

How to watch Juventus vs. Sevilla from anywhere in the world?

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved