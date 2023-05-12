Twitch's Clip Editor now supports vertical clip sharing

Twitch, the leading live streaming platform, has introduced a game-changing update that enables content creators to effortlessly craft and share short, vertical video clips across various platforms.

The new clip editor empowers Twitch streamers to tap into the ever-growing popularity of vertical video content on platforms like YouTube and TikTok. This update not only simplifies the process but also enhances the connectivity between Twitch and the broader social media ecosystem.

See Twitch's guidelines on how to create vertical clips on Twitch below.

Edit & Share Vertical Clips ? It’s easier than ever to create social media videos of your best moments with the new Clip Editor!

?Convert clips to portrait mode

? Add your username

? Share to YouTube Shorts & more Rolling out to everyone this week in the Clips Manager pic.twitter.com/VNu9fYZJmy — Twitch (@Twitch) May 11, 2023

Streamlined editing and seamless sharing

The recently unveiled clip editor on Twitch provides a seamless editing experience for streamers. Accessible through the clips manager in the creator dashboard, the editing tool offers a range of features to enhance the clip creation process.

Users can choose between a split view, capturing both the game stream and the camera feed simultaneously, or a streamlined vertical snippet from the clip. Additionally, there is an option to include the channel name, which neatly slots into the upper portion of the clip.

Furthermore, Twitch's clip editor offers direct integration for social sharing on YouTube Shorts. While direct sharing to TikTok or Instagram Reels is not currently supported, users can still manually share their clips on these platforms.

Twitch has indicated that they have plans to add more integrations in the future, indicating their commitment to streamers' content promotion across multiple platforms.

No more third-party apps

Streamers on Twitch are likely to welcome this update, as it eliminates the need for relying on third-party tools for clip editing. By incorporating the clip editor directly into the platform, Twitch demonstrates its dedication to streamers' needs and streamlines their workflow.

This development also highlights Twitch's desire to establish stronger ties within the broader social media landscape, catering to streamers who rely on cross-promotion to expand their reach.

Twitch's focus on long-form live streaming has been a defining aspect of the platform. However, with the introduction of the clip editor and the integration of vertical, short-form video, Twitch is embracing new opportunities to enhance the discovery of streamers' content.

The clip editor serves as a valuable tool for overworked creators, making it easier for them to share highlights and moments from their streams. As Twitch continues to evolve, it is plausible that the clip editor will evolve into a more comprehensive feature, providing new streamers with enhanced opportunities for exposure and discovery.

