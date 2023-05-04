Discord stops forcing you to memorize the digits of pi

Discord has become the most important app in most gaming communities and is set to undergo some major changes. In the coming weeks, users will be required to update their usernames as part of an infrastructure overhaul.

Discord's official blog post explains that the change aims to help users "identify and connect with friends" by allowing them to have more unique and personalized usernames without the added digits. Currently, Discord usernames come with a set of numbers applied to them, but this feature will be phased out entirely.

Discord's new guidelines for usernames

With the new changes, users will be able to choose usernames made from characters picked from the a-z alphabet, numbers 0-9, an underscore (_), and a period. However, the new names must follow certain guidelines, including being within 2 to 32 characters long, case-insensitive, and force lowercase.

They must also not include specialized characters, continuous periods, or go against community guidelines.

How to change your Discord username?

If you are eligible to update your username, you will receive a full-screen notification in the app titled "Please update your username".

This notification will guide you through each step of the process, which you can also find detailed below.

The patch will be rolled out next week

Discord will roll out these changes over the next few weeks, prompting users to update their usernames manually or wait for the app to notify them. The blog post also notes that older accounts will be given priority for username changes.

While the changes have been welcomed by some users, others are concerned that it may lead to privacy issues. They believe that the update could make it harder for people to find them on the app.

Nonetheless, the update is part of a growing trend of changes in popular social media destinations. It follows updates to Twitter's verification process and Instagram's push for more reels content.

