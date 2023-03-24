Twitter's Plan to Phase Out Legacy Verified Checkmarks - Is it Just Another Elon Musk Troll?

Twitter claims ‘legacy’ blue checkmarks will start to disappear on April Fools’ Day
Russell Kidson
Mar 24, 2023
Updated • Mar 24, 2023
Apps, Twitter
|
1

Twitter claims ‘legacy’ blue checkmarks will start to disappear on April Fools’ Day

Twitter has revealed its plan to gradually phase out its legacy verified program and eliminate "legacy verified checkmarks" starting April 1st. Users are being advised to subscribe to Twitter Blue if they wish to retain their blue checkmark.

Twitter claims ‘legacy’ blue checkmarks will start to disappear on April Fools’ Day

There are several factors to consider in this announcement. Firstly, the revelation may not come as a shock to some as CEO Elon Musk has been pledging to eliminate "legacy" blue check marks, i.e., verification badges given under Twitter's prior policies since November. Musk has repeated that these badges would be phased out "in the coming months" on several occasions. According to Musk, these badges were distributed in a "corrupt and nonsensical" fashion, despite their value in enabling users to verify the authenticity of the celebrities they engage with.

Nonetheless, it is also worth noting that April 1st coincides with April Fools' Day, a holiday that many regard negatively. Furthermore, a significant aspect of Elon Musk's personality is being a troll, which is hard to overlook. As a result, it is conceivable that this announcement, which emanated from the Twitter Verified account and not Musk's account, is merely an effort to intimidate those with legacy checkmarks. It has become a widespread meme that the press is overrepresented in the pool of legacy verified users. However, these days, Musk is openly critical of the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alternatively, it is feasible that Twitter genuinely intends to carry out this plan, and the date was picked as a means of trolling, similar to how Musk often incorporates 69 and 420 into almost everything he does. Moreover, Twitter has recently placed a large banner advertising the change at the top of one verified Verge reporter's timeline, suggesting that the plan may indeed come to fruition.

Twitter claims ‘legacy’ blue checkmarks will start to disappear on April Fools’ Day

Nevertheless, even if Twitter is genuine about the April 1st date, Musk's Twitter account has made numerous unfulfilled promises regarding the future of the service. For instance, in February, Musk declared a revenue sharing initiative, but apart from his tweets, no additional information has been disclosed. Several Twitter Blue subscribers have confirmed to The Verge that they have not received any communication about the program either. Furthermore, Musk pledged to open-source "all code used to recommend tweets" by March 31st, after failing to meet his initial deadline for doing so.

It is worth noting that Musk did fulfill his commitment to replace Twitter's press email response to inquiries with a poop emoji. When fellow journalists submitted a request for comment for this article, the press email did indeed respond with the emoji.

This updated timeline for the elimination of legacy checkmarks coincides with Twitter's announcement that it has launched Twitter Blue subscriptions worldwide. Despite this, several promised features are still absent. If you represent a brand or government entity that necessitates non-Blue verification, Twitter offers an application process for obtaining a grey checkmark for government officials and entities and a gold checkmark for businesses, which, in the future, may come at a high cost.

Advertisement

Related content

Unlocking the Secret Codes of Netflix: How to Find Hidden Gems

Unlocking the Secret Codes of Netflix: How to Find Hidden Gems
TikTok CEO faces tough questions from US lawmakers

TikTok CEO faces tough questions from US lawmakers over data security and Chinese ties
Shou Zi Chew, the CEO of TikTok

Who is Shou Zi Chew, the CEO of TikTok?
Utah social media law means kids need approval from parents

Utah social media law means kids need approval from parents
Meta turned its attention to WhatsApp and started rolling out new features. Now, the company wants to challenge Zoom with its latest feature!

WhatsApp throws down the gauntlet to Zoom
Some of the note-taking apps stand out more than the others, and in our top 5 note-taking apps for iPad list, you will see why!

Top 5 note-taking apps for iPad (2023)

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. Some Dude said on March 25, 2023 at 2:39 am
    Reply

    Everything that Musk does is a troll.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved