Learning how to use Discord Soundboard can help you troll your friends and have fun.

Discord has launched its new Soundboard feature after testing it for a year. It will eliminate the need for a third-party app to troll your friends during calls, but first, you need to learn how to use it!

How to use Discord Soundboard?

Discord Soundboard is a feature that enables users to play brief audio clips in a voice channel. These audio clips can be sourced from either the server members or the user, provided they possess the appropriate authorization. Utilizing Discord Soundboard entails the following steps:

Join a voice channel on their server.

Select the Soundboard icon located at the bottom left of the screen, which appears similar to a music album.

The user is presented with a panel containing various sounds that can be played. Hovering over these sounds will reveal their corresponding names and emojis.

To play a selected sound, you must click on the Play button. This will broadcast the sound to everyone on the voice channel.

To halt the playback of a sound, you can click on the Stop button.

If you desire to add a new sound to their server's Soundboard, they must click on the Add Sound button. However, they require the Manage Server permission or ownership of the server to do this.

A new sound can be uploaded as an MP3 file, which must not exceed 512kb and 5 seconds in length. Additionally, you can alter the sound's name, volume, and emoji.

If you wish to eliminate a sound from their server's Soundboard, you must click on the Trash icon next to the corresponding sound. However, you require the Manage Server permission or ownership of the server to do this.

Discord Soundboard provides an entertaining way to express oneself and respond to friends during voice chats. Users can utilize sounds from diverse categories, including music, animals, and memes, among others. Furthermore, users with Discord Nitro have access to sounds from other servers they are members of.

