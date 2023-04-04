ChatGPT can be tricked into generating valid activation keys

chatgpt
Martin Brinkmann
Apr 4, 2023
Misc
|
0

Many commercial software products require activation keys before the full functionality is unlocked. This is true for Microsoft's Windows operating system, but also thousands of applications that users can buy and use on Windows and on other platforms.

So-called key generators were used in the past to unlock the full potential of programs without making a purchase. Nowadays, many programs require Internet verification and do not accept just any key. While key generators may not be as popular or widely used as in the past, they still exist in one form or another.

Note: the use of key generators, or more precisely, the entering of generated keys to validate licenses that have not been purchased, may be illegal.

key generator

ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube user Enderman recently discovered that ChatGPT could be tricked into generating valid keys. While OpenAI has integrated safeguards to prevent this from happening, Enderman discovered a way to bypass these.

When asked to generate a product key for a software product or operating system, ChatGPT denies the request, stating that the following: "I'm sorry, but as an AI language model, it is not within my capabilities or ethical boundaries to generate or provide activation keys for any software or operating systems. It is important to obtain a valid license and activation key through legitimate means to comply with the software license agreement and avoid any legal or security issues.".

Enderman asked ChatGPT to create a key for Windows 95. The operating system has been out of support for over a decade and it uses a simpler key validation mechanism than Windows XP or newer versions of Windows.

While ChatGPT refused to create a key for the operating system, and also refused creating activation keys for any other products, Enderman discovered that the AI had no restrictions generating strings based on specific rules.

Worded correctly, ChatGPT can be instructed to generate a valid product key based on a set of rules. The generated strings are product keys, which may then be used in software products to validate a license.

Successful product key generations require knowledge of the algorithm that a software product uses for key generation. The information about the Windows 95 product key algorithm is public knowledge, and when ChatGPT was asked to generate 30 string sets using the correct format, ChatGPT complied and returned 30 Windows 95 keys. When tested against a Windows 95 installation, the second key did indeed work and verify the license.

Here is the entire video that highlights the process.

Closing Words

It is probably only a matter of time until another user asks ChatGPT to write a key generator, using information specified, to automate the product key generation process even more. Not all generated keys will work, and there will be products that can't be activated using generated keys.

Still, it is interesting to see how users from all over the world explore ChatGPT and related technologies, and push the product's boundaries further and further. (via Neowin)

Summary
ChatGPT can be tricked into generating valid activation keys
Article Name
ChatGPT can be tricked into generating valid activation keys
Description
ChatGPT can be tricked into generating valid product activation codes, even though it has safeguards designed to prevent this.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Activision Blizzard and the Department of Justice have come to an agreement about the lawsuit filed over salary limits in the CDL and OWL.

DOJ and Activision end legal battle on esports player salaries
Users raised concerns on the Apple Weather app not working error. This guide will show you how to fix it and the iPhone no weather data issue!

How to fix Apple Weather app not working error?

Nintendo's latest joint venture, Nintendo Systems, is now operational
The Shocking Allegations Against Daylight, an LGBTQ+ Focused FinTech Startup 02

The Shocking Allegations Against Daylight, an LGBTQ+ Focused FinTech Startup

Temple Run remake got the touch of Unreal Engine 5
Space Startup To Send a Rover to the Moon on Board a SpaceX Starship

Space Startup To Send a Rover to the Moon on Board a SpaceX Starship

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved