As the use of AI rises we continue to see all the different things it can do. Everyone is enjoying experimenting with this newly found toy called AI and I must say they’re coming up with some really useful and efficient tools. Sometimes as I work I feel overwhelmed and getting an assistant is a solution. AI tools have got us covered in the assistant department just ensure that they don’t steal your job.

ADVERTISEMENT

The advantage of using a virtual assistant is that they never get tired or want to take a break. These tools can be on for hours or even days and still produce the desired results. There are so many tools that have been created for different functions performed by assistants. We see more tools being added daily and I’ve put together a list of tools to consider to make you feel like you already have an assistant.

List of AI Tools





Docktopus Al can create some interesting slides for your presentations. Quinvio Al can create a video presentation Supernormal Al can record meetings using an AI-powered recorder. Promptpal Al helps to discover some of the best AI prompts. Ask Your PDF is an AI chatbot that assists with interaction with any PDF document. MarcBot is an AI assistant that can be used within the Telegram app. Beautiful is an AI presentation generator app that can be used in the workplace. Suggesty Al gives human-like responses to your Google searches using GPT-3. ChatGPT Sidebar is a Chrome extension that can be used on any website Motion Al allows you to easily build chatbots to do anything on any platform. Roam around lets you plan your trips through an AI travel planner. Monday.com is a very popular one that lets you build the perfect workflow and comes with 200+ customizable templates using Al. Quotify is an AI-powered tool that extracts meaningful quotes from articles and books Harvey Al is an AI-powered legal advisor Hints Al is a GPT-based AI assistant that helps you with using productivity tools with more efficiency. Scispace AI is an AI research assistant. Bearely AI can read, write and create content. Base64 Al AI works by extracting text, photos, data, and different types of documents using AI. Al Article Writer generates articles and blog posts within seconds. Engage Al uses Al to write LinkedIn comments Google Duplex is an Al-assistant that has a voice and can talk on your mobile phone.

Although some companies have banned the use of AI you can always find the one that works best for you.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement