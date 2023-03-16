ChatGPT on your wrist: Keep your AI assistant close

ChatGPT has successfully been integrated into Apple Watches with a third-party application called "Petey - AI Assistant."

Petey is a third-party, ChatGPT-like chatbot developed by Hidde van der Ploeg. It was exclusively made for Apple Watch. It lets you either speak, swipe, or type whatever you want, and it will respond to you within the framework of its capabilities. "It's like having a personal assistant on your wrist," the developer defines it.

Ploeg wanted to launch the app as WatchGPT, but due to trademarking issues, he had to give up "GPT," and that's why he shifted his direction to a completely new name. Petey sounds fun, though.

Here's a quick little demo of the app — Hidde van der Ploeg (@hiddevdploeg) March 7, 2023

You might say, "my watch already has Siri," but remember that Apple's built-in AI isn't the most capable compared to other ones using the GPT-3 language model. Siri might be beneficial if you use it for basic commands like calling or texting someone. However, it is not capable of responding to complex questions or wishes. If you ask the same question about mashed potatoes in the video above, Siri will bring you Google results and let you choose whichever one suits you, while Petey gives you the answer right away, as seen in the video.

Petey's key features are as follows (taken from the official App Store page):

Interact with the famous GPT model right from your Apple Watch.

Quickly get answers to your questions or generate longer messages without typing.

Share the outcome of your interaction with others via text, email, or social media.

Set the app as a complication for easy access.

Text to Speech, the app will read out the answer to you, so you don't have to read it (Make sure your device is not on silent).

It is still a work-in-progress project, and more features are constantly added. Hidde van der Ploeg is working on a history section to save your previous questions.

Petey is pretty easy to use as you only have to open the app on your Apple Watch and type in your message or question, and it will provide you a response. You can also set Petey as a complication on your watch face to access it easily.

Even though there is a long road ahead to get the app to its finest tune, you must start somewhere. Ploeg's initiation might also encourage others, and it looks like these AI chatbots will be included in every electronic device we have in the near future.

You can also use ChatGPT through Siri with a shortcut, but it has a different concept and works with an API. It allows Siri to transfer your queries to ChatGPT and provide the answers from the chatbot. Petey, on the other hand, is a third-party app that doesn't require any additional steps.

