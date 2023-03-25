How to Enable YouTube Music's Recently Played Songs Automatic Download Feature

Russell Kidson
Mar 25, 2023
Updated • Mar 24, 2023
Apps
|
0

There are numerous music streaming platforms available, with one of the most popular being YouTube Music. Recently, YouTube Music has introduced a new automatic download feature, enabling users to listen to their favorite songs offline. This functionality has been designed to cater to people who want to enjoy their music while on the move, particularly when they have no internet access or limited data plans.

The songs downloaded using this feature will be stored in the downloads folder, offering greater convenience for Android users. This feature not only saves data consumption but also helps preserve mobile battery life.

However, it is important to note that YouTube Music has only made this feature available for Android devices at the moment. iOS users will need to wait for further updates on this functionality.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to enable automatic downloads on YouTube Music

Access to this new feature is limited to YouTube Music users who have subscribed to a premium plan. If you have subscribed to a premium plan, you can proceed to follow the outlined step-by-step instructions below to enable this feature:

  • Firstly, open the YouTube Music application on your device.
  • If you haven't already done so, log in to your YouTube Music account.
  • Next, tap on the "Settings" option within the app.
  • Scroll down through the options presented in the settings menu until you locate the "Downloads and storage" section.
  • Within this section, locate the "Recently played songs" option.
  • Finally, toggle the switch next to this option to activate this feature.

By following these instructions, you can activate this feature, and enjoy listening to your recently played songs in offline mode, without the need for an internet connection. This feature may be automatically activated for some users, but if you do not see the option within your settings, you can follow the tutorial above to enable it.

Related: Podcasts are coming to YouTube Music, but there’s a caveat

Advertisement

Related content

More AI Tools to Make You Feel Like You Have an Assistant

More AI Tools to Make You Feel Like You Have an Assistant
The proposed TikTok ban will benefit companies like Meta, Google and Snap

The proposed TikTok ban will benefit companies like Meta, Google and Snap
Unlocking the Secret Codes of Netflix: How to Find Hidden Gems

Unlocking the Secret Codes of Netflix: How to Find Hidden Gems
TikTok CEO faces tough questions from US lawmakers

TikTok CEO faces tough questions from US lawmakers over data security and Chinese ties
Shou Zi Chew, the CEO of TikTok

Who is Shou Zi Chew, the CEO of TikTok?
Twitter claims ‘legacy’ blue checkmarks will start to disappear on April Fools’ Day

Twitter's Plan to Phase Out Legacy Verified Checkmarks - Is it Just Another Elon Musk Troll?

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved