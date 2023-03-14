Samsung is one of the leading mobile manufacturers and its Galaxy series has been successful worldwide. It’s no secret that people in Malaysia have been eagerly waiting for the latest Galaxy smartphone which makes the launch of the Galaxy A14 all the more exciting. Samsung has been focused on delivering some of the most advanced features to people with more value for money and they aim to do exactly that with the Galaxy A14 which is set to launch in Malaysia on the 15th of March 2023.

Why Is the A14 Highly Anticipated?

The A14 gets a huge upgrade in terms of its selfie camera with a 13MP front camera. The phone also boasts a multi-day battery along with an expansive smooth display. The Galaxy A14 is set to be an all-rounder in terms of performance whether it’s gaming, creating content or even handling work-related tasks on the device. It comes with an expandable storage of up to 1TB allowing you to store more data with ease.

The phone also includes the latest One UI 5.1 which is set to support 2 generations of Android OS upgrades along with four years of security updates to ensure your phone is up to date and functions smoothly. One of the highlights of the Galaxy A14 is that it’s made using eco-friendly materials thereby contributing to your sustainability goals while delivering a device that’s classy, bold and appealing to look at.

What’s Special About the Launch?

If you purchase your Samsung Galaxy A14 between 15th March and 31st December, you can also avail of a 1-year extended warranty and Samsung Care+. There’s so much you can do with this beauty. It’s no wonder people have been eager to get their hands on it. It features the same unique Galaxy design but comes with a sleek body and flat camera housing. It also has a lenticular texture on the back of the phone, which defines the shape and enhances the appeal of the device.

It offers a full HD+ resolution on a 6.6-inch screen to enjoy the maximum benefits of the screen. The selfie camera is 13MP, which is 1.6 times better than the previous model and the main camera is a whooping 50MP with a 5 MP ultraWide camera and a 2 MP micro camera to help you capture some of the best moments in life perfectly. It includes a 5,000 mAH battery, which is a multi-day battery. This battery is designed for those who want to get more done during the day and night without having to worry about conserving their battery life and compromising on performing tasks on the phone.

The eco-friendly design, which is part of Samsung’s planet commitment, makes use of recycled plastic to craft various components of the phone. The accessories and multiple parts of the device are made using bio-based TPU, and the phone comes with minimal packing with recycled paper.

You can expand your storage with the addition of a simple SD card. The phone can support cards as large as 1TB, giving you ample space for your pictures, videos and more. It offers color indications for security monitoring and convenient management of settings.

When Will It Be Available in Malaysia?

Starting March 15th, Samsung Galaxy A14 can be purchased at various stores, authorized dealers and online stores in Malaysia.

