The popularity of GIFs has remained intact with the surge of social media and memes, and it is expected to continue in the future. The good news is that creating a GIF does not require a sophisticated video editing application or a computer. You only need your iPhone and a suitable app. Our comprehensive guide will walk you through the steps of creating a GIF from a video on your iPhone.

We have outlined three of the best methods for converting a video into a GIF on an iPhone in this guide, which are:

Convert videos into GIFs using the Screen Recorder for iPhone app.

Create GIFs from Live Photos using the Photos app.

Use the Shortcuts app to make GIFs.

Convert videos into GIFs using the Screen Recorder for iPhone app

GIFs have become an increasingly popular tool to add some flair to social media or messaging profiles. While there are thousands of GIFs available online, creating your own is an option if you cannot find one that suits your needs. Using a third-party app is one of the most effective ways to convert a video to a GIF on an iPhone. Ideally, the app should have the ability to make GIFs from videos or live photos.

One example of such an app is a screen recording app, which also offers GIF making as a special feature. It allows you to easily convert videos, live photos, or screen recordings into GIFs with just a few simple steps. Furthermore, if your clip exceeds the maximum length of 30 seconds, there is a built-in video trimmer to assist with the process.

All you need to do is:

Open the Screen Recorder for iPhone app on your device.

Locate the Video to GIF button, located on the bottom-right of the screen.

Tap on the Video to GIF button.

Navigate to the My Recordings section.

Select the appropriate screen recording file.

Use the inbuilt video trimmer to adjust or shorten the length of your clip, as needed.

Once you are satisfied with the clip's length, tap on the Export button to complete the process.

Create GIFs from Live Photos using the Photos app

An alternative approach to making GIFs on an iPhone is to utilize the native Photos app. The process of creating a GIF is relatively simple. However, it is worth noting that this method only allows you to convert live photos to GIFs and not videos.

Live photos are images that contain a few seconds of animation, which can be viewed by tapping on the image. They can be captured using your iPhone's camera. To create a GIF using the Photos app that comes pre-installed on your iPhone, follow the steps below.

Launch the Photos app on your iPhone.

Navigate to the Albums tab located at the bottom of the screen.

Scroll down and select Live Photos from the list of options.

Choose the Live Photo that you want to convert to a GIF and tap on it.

Tap on the LIVE label with a downward-facing arrow located at the top-left of the screen.

From the options available, select either Loop or Bounce effects, depending on your preference.

Wait for the app to create the GIF.

Your GIF will be created, saved, and ready to be shared.

Use the Shortcuts app to make GIFs

Shortcuts is a new app developed by Apple, which is available for use on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. It offers a range of functionalities, including the ability to create custom GIFs on your iPhone using the Make GIF and Convert Burst To GIF shortcuts. If you do not have the Make GIF shortcut installed on your device, you will need to download it first. Below are the steps to download the Make GIF shortcut:

Open the Shortcuts app on your iPhone.

Tap on the Gallery tab, located at the bottom-right of the screen.

Search for the Make GIF shortcut by entering the name in the search bar.

Tap on the shortcut once you have located it.

Finally, tap on the Add Shortcut button to download the Make GIF shortcut onto your device.

Once you have downloaded the Make GIF shortcut, follow these steps to create your GIF:

Open the Shortcuts app and navigate to the My Shortcuts tab.

Select the Make GIF shortcut.

From the list of qualifying videos presented, choose the video you wish to convert to a GIF. Ensure that the video is at least one second long.

Use the video editing section that appears to trim longer videos down to the desired length, then tap on Save.

Finally, tap on Done to save your newly created GIF.

Create GIFs with ease

Despite the abundance of written communication options available, they may not always convey the intended emotions or sentiments effectively. To augment our messages or conversations, we often resort to incorporating visual elements such as memes, emojis, and GIFs. Among these, GIFs have gained significant popularity due to their ability to express complex emotions or reactions in an accessible and engaging manner.

While the Photos and Shortcuts apps on the iPhone offer the ability to create GIFs, they may not always suffice for users seeking more advanced features or customization options. In such cases, the Screen Recorder app presents a superior alternative that lets you create high-quality GIFs with greater flexibility and precision. By leveraging its screen recording capabilities, you can capture their desired video content, and use the built-in video trimmer to precisely select the segment to convert into a GIF. The app's intuitive interface and ease of use make it an ideal choice for users seeking a hassle-free yet robust solution for their GIF creation needs.

