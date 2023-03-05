We haven’t been enjoying the benefits of the 5G network for quite long, and yet there are rumors of a mighty 6G network that will change our life. To be more precise, not just the internet network will be much faster, but some other things might be possible, such as 3D localization, holographic communications, and autonomous vehicles.

What Do Experts Say on the 6G network?

One of the initiators of the 6G network is Xavier Lobao, Head of Future Telecom Projects Division, ESA. Even though 6G isn’t defined yet, they’re working on an experimental satellite that will be placed in orbit. They want to test how extraterrestrial satellites will work with terrestrial satellites.

Nicolas Kourtellis, Principal Research Scientist and Co-Director at Telefónica Research, stated that the data transfer will be 500 times faster with the 6G mobile network. He also stated that we’re entering an era in which most things will be automated, i.e., not attended by humans. So, it’s not surprising that 6G was the focus of the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona.

6G Is More Than Communications

‘’6G is more than communications’’ proclaimed Tony Yong Jin, Huawei Vice President of the European Region, at the MWC. Experts are aware that 6G isn’t still defined in the terms of architecture and other features, but it will be more than a network for improved communications. However, experts say that 6G won’t be available until 2030.

Moreover, Yue Wang, 6G research head at Samsung Research UK, claimed that 5G mobile networks won’t be sufficient soon for this rapid increase of technology and devices. This specially refers to VR and AR since telecom companies are working on providing new Not just that, it will be environmentally acceptable.

What are the potential risks with the 6G network?

The first important concern when we talk about 6G is any potential security risk. Since the experts are working on interconnection and trying to enable connectivity for almost everything, without a precise definition of 6G, it would be hard to test all potential security threats.

In addition to this, we mustn’t ignore the possible effect of 6G mobile networks on our environment as well as on our health. According to recent studies at the University of Massachusetts, training of AI emits the same amount of carbon dioxide as five cars during their whole lifetime. Postdoctoral researcher at ETH Zurich, Samizadeh Nikoo, claims that 6G won’t have serious effects on our health due to the fact that terahertz penetrates into the surface of our skin by around 0.1 mm.

6G Sounds Promising

After reading all this about the 6G mobile network, I’m sure that it’ll change the way we perceive the internet, technology as well as our ways of communication and work. Who won’t try holographic communication and pretend that they’re the crew of Star Trek? The only thing that we can do is wait until 2030 and see whether their promises will become true.

