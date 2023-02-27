Brand new features for Google’s WearOS

Russell Kidson
Feb 27, 2023
Google
|
1

As part of MWC, Google always has the opportunity to present some smaller, but still useful, tweaks to its ecosystems. The Android giant is releasing a series of minor updates this year that will further smooth the bumps in your digital life. You can now check off your to-do lists from the comfort of your home screen with a new widget for Google Keep. You will also be able to dictate notes and items for your to-do list from your wrist using a compatible watch.

Additionally, Google Meet has improved noise cancellation when used on Android devices. As with the existing feature, you will find that the noise of nearby construction or other distractions will be obliterated while you are chatting, much like the current feature. Additionally, Google has stated that Chrome OS will soon be able to be used to connect Bluetooth headphones with a single tap using Google's Fast Pair feature.

Among the less notable additions is the ability to combine different emojis to provide a more relevant response to a particular topic. You can create a heart-shaped basketball by combining the Basketball emoji with the Heart Eyes emoji, or add a basketball-like texture to those same heart eyes to create a basketball. To balance out the misery of spending money on things, Android handsets will also receive new tap-to-pay animations.

Google’s Android WearOS has some new features

Also, Chrome on Android will enable you to zoom content by up to 300 percent while still maintaining page layout, increasing accessibility. For those who may be distracted by stereo, Wear OS 3+ will be equipped with mono-audio, along with grayscale and color-correction options for the display of your watch. You can find a comprehensive overview of all of the features on Google's blog if you are interested in learning more.

Comments

  1. banita said on February 27, 2023 at 5:31 pm
    Reply

    I check in here once a day, I go through this spam of worthless news. Pity Martin what you did with this portal, it won’t come back anymore.

