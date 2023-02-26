Bing Chat AI's new tagging system improves interactions significantly

Microsoft launched a new tagging system for Bing's Chat AI that is designed to improve interactions between the AI and Bing users significantly.

When Microsoft launched Chat AI on Bing, it became clear quickly that the AI could get confused sometimes. Its responses were sometimes becoming emotional and at other times not very helpful.

Microsoft tried to address these issues with hard limits that it set for chat interactions. First, Bing users were limited to 5 interactions per session and 50 per day. Microsoft relaxed the limit slightly shortly thereafter, to 6 per session and 60 interactions per day, but it also limited certain types of conversations, including those about feelings.

Now, Microsoft has once again increased the limit; this time, Bing users may have a total of 100 chat interactions with the Chat AI on Bing.

It looks, however, that Microsoft is going to increase the limits soon again, thanks to a new tagging system that just launched.

Mikhail Parakhin, the head of advertising and web services at Microsoft, confirmed the launch of the tagging system on Twitter. There, Parakhin revealed that the system has rolled out fully and that users should see "significant Bing Chat interaction improvements". When asked what the tagging system does, Parakhin answered that it "allows the model to disambiguate between different parts of the context".

It gives the AI context information, so that it understands prompts, user input, search results and other content that may be part of a conversation with the AI. The old system, without tagging, would sometimes get confused about these different contexts, especially in regards to what the user said and what it said.

This confusion caused some of the major issues that Bing Chat AI users experienced since the launch of the system. With these in check now, thanks to the new tagging system, Chat AI should not get confused anymore regarding its own content and that of the user.

Parakhin revealed as well that the new tagging system is a prerequisite for Prompt v96, which is the latest iteration of the upcoming feature that will bring "changes in the tone of voice and relaxes some constraints".

Its launch is the prerequisite for "increasing the number-of-turn" limit". The system could be out already, as Parakhin suggested that it could be released on the day of his post or the day after. He posted it on Friday on Twitter.

Microsoft launched Bing Chat for Android and iOS devices recently. Not as a standalone app, but in the Microsoft applications Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Bing and Skype. Chat is mostly identical to the desktop version, but as Ashwin pointed out earlier this week, there are notable differences. One of them is voice access, so that Microsoft users may talk to the AI.

Closing Words

Microsoft is working on improving the Bing Chat and the artificial intelligence that powers it. The past weeks have not been too kind to the company, but it looks as if Microsoft could finally get these issues under control.

