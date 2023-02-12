Fire-Boltt's Dagger smartwatch promises 15 days battery life

India-based smartwatch manufacturer Fire-Boltt launched its latest device, called Dagger, earlier this week. Fire-Boltt is India's number one smartwatch brand, according to a Counterpoint report in 2022, and the number 4 smartwatch brand globally.

The company boasts on its website that it is selling one watch every five seconds making it the fastest growing smartwatch brand globally.

The Dagger is available for an introductory price of 3499 Indian Rupee, which is about $43 Dollar. The regular price of the watch is 18999 Rupee, which is about $230 Dollar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The smartwatch features a 1.43" AMOLED display with a 466x466 pixel resolution, 600 Nits peak brightness and a 60 Hz refresh rate. It has a full metal body, IP68 water resistant, and gray, black and green designs.

The smartwatch supports a variety of features that one comes to expect from its type. Health Suite, for instance, includes sleep and SpO2 monitoring, heart rate and period tracking, and breath training. There is also an assortment of control options and notifications. Users may control the camera and music using the watch, receive smart notifications and weather updates, and use the built-in sport modes to track activity.

There is also a voice assistant, bluetooth calling, and the option to install different watch faces.

Fire-Boltt Dagger: display and battery life

The Dagger has an always-on display, which means that it is accessible all the time, just like a regular non-smart watch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Always-on displays require more power than on-demand displays. Fire-Boltt claims that the Dagger lasts up to 15 days in normal mode and 30 days in standby mode. The device has a battery capacity of 400 mAh. As a comparison, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has a battery capacity of 590 mAh, which gives it up to 80 hours of battery life. The Apple Watch Ultra promises up to 60 hours of battery on low power settings.

Fire-Boltt's claims need to be verified in independent tests. There are not any at this point that test battery life of the smartwatch.

Battery life depends largely on use. If Dagger users use the smartwatch extensively throughout the day, for instance using Bluetooth calling, health or sports tracking, or other activities that drain battery faster, then it will likely need to be recharged before the advertised 15 days of battery life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Closing Words

Fire-Boltt's Dagger smartwatch is only available in India at the time of writing. There, it is available directly from the manufacturer's website and Amazon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name Fire-Boltt's Dagger smartwatch promises 15 days battery life Description India-based smartwatch manufacturer Fire-Boltt launched its latest device, called Dagger, earlier this week. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement