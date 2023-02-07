Not long after Google announced its AI initiative called Bard, Microsoft decided to call a physical conference at its headquarters in Redmond, Washington. According to the event details, it’s taking place at 10 AM Pacific Time, which will be soon. Since it recently closed a $10 billion deal with OpenAI, the assumption along the vine is that the tech giant wants to announce a Bing-ChatGPT integration.

The Microsoft invitation by CEO Satya Nadella indicates that there will be many exciting announcements. What that will entail is unknown at this point, but it does have us interested. If it has to do with OpenAI and the ChatGPT integration, it will surely include what that means for Bing and several Microsoft apps and projects.

Since Microsoft recently laid off thousands of employees, this sudden event with promising news comes quickly after the bad news. For now, the ChatGPT integration seems solely related to Bing results with a new intelligent chatbot. But who knows; there may even be some more features coming to the 365 packages and programs.

We can only speculate what this event will mean for the future of Microsoft. We will keep our eyes on the internet and social media to see if we can detect what was discussed at the conference.

Source: TechBriefly

