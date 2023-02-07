Microsoft set to unveil massive Bing-ChatGPT integration with a sudden event today

Shaun
Feb 7, 2023
Microsoft
|
0

Not long after Google announced its AI initiative called Bard, Microsoft decided to call a physical conference at its headquarters in Redmond, Washington. According to the event details, it’s taking place at 10 AM Pacific Time, which will be soon. Since it recently closed a $10 billion deal with OpenAI, the assumption along the vine is that the tech giant wants to announce a Bing-ChatGPT integration.

Microsoft set to unveil massive Bing-ChatGPT integration with a sudden event today

The Microsoft invitation by CEO Satya Nadella indicates that there will be many exciting announcements. What that will entail is unknown at this point, but it does have us interested. If it has to do with OpenAI and the ChatGPT integration, it will surely include what that means for Bing and several Microsoft apps and projects.

Since Microsoft recently laid off thousands of employees, this sudden event with promising news comes quickly after the bad news. For now, the ChatGPT integration seems solely related to Bing results with a new intelligent chatbot. But who knows; there may even be some more features coming to the 365 packages and programs.

ADVERTISEMENT

We can only speculate what this event will mean for the future of Microsoft. We will keep our eyes on the internet and social media to see if we can detect what was discussed at the conference.

Source: TechBriefly

Advertisement

Related content

Microsoft Anticipates UK Resistance to the Activision Blizzard Acquisition

Microsoft Braces for Battle as UK Expected to Push Back Against Activision Blizzard Acquisition
Microsoft Just Rolled Out Its Most Secure Microsoft 365 Version Yet

Microsoft Just Rolled Out Its Most Secure Microsoft 365 Version Yet
Thanks to OpenAI, Microsoft Is Beating Google in the Artificial Intelligence Game

Thanks to OpenAI, Microsoft Is Beating Google in the Artificial Intelligence Game
Microsoft is in trouble again, this time from Slack for Antitrust

Microsoft is in trouble again, this time from Slack for Antitrust
Disaster Strikes Thousands of Microsoft Users as Outlook and Teams go Offline

Disaster Strikes Thousands of Microsoft Users as Outlook and Teams go Offline
Microsoft is laying off 10,000 employees

Microsoft is Laying off 10,000 Employees

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved