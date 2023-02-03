StardustME celebrates first memorial flight to the stars aboard Falcon 9 rocket

Martin Brinkmann
Feb 3, 2023
Misc
|
0

Aboard Falcon 9 rocket's 199th mission to space was the first payload of New Zealand-based company StardustME. The company specializes in organizing memorial flights of people's ashes into space.

StardustMe capsule
image source: StardustME

Falcon 9's payload included mostly Starlink satellites, but also the ION Satellite Carrier by Italian-based company D-Orbit. The carrier had four payloads onboard, including the ashes of five New Zealanders.

StartdustME promises affordable memorial flights to the stars and beyond on its website. Flights start at $2995 New Zealand Dollar, which is about $1912 US Dollar and €1762 Euro.

The company uses "purpose-built capsules" to store 1g of the ashes of a person. Each capsule is prepared individually and may contain up to 18 characters in two lines of laser engraved text. The company has partnered with the Space Institue at Auckland University to "use the strictest safety and security measures" and ensure "that ashes are treated with utmost care and attention".

ADVERTISEMENT

The capsules are placed as payloads into SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets and released to space once the rocket reaches its destination in low-earth orbit.  Capsules will orbit earth for about 5 years, according to the description on the website.

They are "mounted in a state-of-the-art satellite" and may be observed on the night sky in real-time.

The system supports notifications that inform people on earth when the satellite that is carrying the ashes is passing over a specific location on earth. The capsules stay in orbit for around 5 years before they re-enter Earth's atmosphere.

StardustME's explains the entire process on a how it works webpage. Ashes are sent to the company by funeral homes. The token ist tested by the Aukland University Space Institute and prepared individually with an engraving. The components that are used have been engineered for space environment. They meet SpaceX's requirements and have also been used in the past by NASA.

The capsules will be aboard a Falcon 9 rocket that is either launching from Cape Canaveral or Vandenberg. After successful deployment in space, details "attesting the success of the launch" are provided. Details include the "official spacecraft tracking ID assigned by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD)".

Summary
StardustME celebrates first memorial flight to the stars aboard Falcon 9 rocket
Article Name
StardustME celebrates first memorial flight to the stars aboard Falcon 9 rocket
Description
Aboard Falcon 9 rocket's 199th mission to space was the first payload of New Zealand-based company StardustME.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Are you ready for mixed reality? Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm think you are

Are you ready for mixed reality? Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm think you are
M2 Pro/Max to M1 Pro/Max: A Look at the Speed of Apple's Latest Silicon Chips

M2 Pro/Max to M1 Pro/Max: A Look at the Speed of Apple's Latest Silicon Chips
A Discord bug is slowing down Nvidia graphics cards

A Discord bug is slowing down Nvidia graphics cards and this is the solution
spacex falcon 9 starlink mission

SpaceX celebrates Falcon 9's 200th successful mission
ChatGPT can explain anything, even SEO

ChatGPT Plus subscription is now available
Sky Map: Track the Green Comet in Real-Time With This Must-have App!

Sky Map: Track the Green Comet in Real-Time With This Must-have App!

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved