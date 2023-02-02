SpaceX celebrates Falcon 9's 200th successful mission

The past few days have been filled with excitement at SpaceX after the company launched two successful Falcon 9 missions and celebrated the 200th Falcon 9 rocket launch.

The first Falcon 9 mission saw the rocket lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on January 31,2023. It was the 199th successful mission. The Falcon 9 launched 49 Starlink satellites and ION SCV009 Eclectic Elena from Italian-based D-Orbit to low-Earth orbit. D-Orbit's ION system has been in operation since 2020. The company completed several commercial missions, including one that launched two IONs into orbit.

The ION Satellite Carrier had four third-party payloads onboard. These payloads were from the US-based EBAD, the Spacecraft team of the Swiss Institute EPFL, the German space company HPS, and the New Zealand-based company StardustMe.

The HPS ADEO-N3 payload is an autonomous braking sail designed to help deorbit satellites faster. The system can be used with flight altitudes of 900 kilometers or less.

StardustMe's payload consisted of a batch of aluminium capsules, each carrying a gram of human cremated ashes.

The payload of the Swiss Institute EPFL, École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, is an in-house development computer called Bunny. It is part of the CHESS project, which "aims at launching a constellation of two CubeSats to analyze the Earth’s atmosphere chemical composition and its evolution over time and test a proof-of-concept for low-cost probes to investigate extra-terrestrial atmospheres in future planetary missions."

The EBAD, Engisn-Bickford Aerospace & Defense Company, payload carried a spacecraft simulator.

Falcon 9 deployed the ION Satellite Carrier on schedule 58 minutes after lift-off from Vandenberg Space Force Base

The launch of the Falcon 9 mission was already the sevenths launch and landing of the used first stage booster. It launched NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT as well as two Starlink missions.

SpaceX recorded the mission and uploaded the footage to YouTube. Interested users may watch the Falcon 9's 200th mission in full below:

Falcon 9th 200th mission

SpaceX launched 53 Starlink Internet satellites to low-Earth orbit in Falcon 9's 200th flight. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted of from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on February 2, 2023.

The 53 Starlink satellites were released successfully about an hour after launch. It was the fifth launch and landing for the booster, which previously launched CRS-24, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F, OneWeb 1 and one Starlink mission.

Interested users may watch a recap of the 200th Falcon 9 mission below.

SpaceX launched four Starlink missions this year alone, bringing the total count of Starlink satellite that it brought into low-Earth orbit to over 3800.

