Windows Search: new work vertical announced

Martin Brinkmann
Dec 20, 2022
Windows 10, Windows 11 News
|
1

Windows users who use the built-in search functionality while logged in to a work account may now use the new Work vertical. Microsoft announced the general availability of the new search feature last week on its Tech Community website.

windows search work
source: Bill Bär @ Microsoft

Microsoft makes no mention of school-related searches in the article, but the same search functionality applies to school accounts as well.

Work in Search is limited to Enterprise customers who sign-in with Work accounts. That is the only requirement, and customers will see a new Work tab attached to the search results when they run searches on Windows.

Microsoft describes the new feature as a "quick and reliable organization-wide search in Windows Search" that is "tailored for workplace search". It returns Microsoft 365 data and third-party data, and "improves the discoverability of relevant work results", according to the company.

Windows users who run Work-related searches may get files, people, messages from Outlook and Team chats, answers, groups and more returned, depending on the search term. Filters are provided by Windows Search to limit results to a specific type, e.g., only people or messages.

Work-related search results may be accessed by selecting the work tab in Windows Search after running a search, or by using the new "work:" keyword to launch results in the Work tab right away.

The company provides instructions for system administrators to enable the new functionality for work or school devices. Microsoft lists the following requirements:

  1. Windows 10 version 1809 or newer.
  2. Microsoft Search in Bing is enabled for the organization.
  3. Web search is enabled in Windows.
  4. Cloud Content is enabled for work or school accounts.
  5. Windows Search is connected to work or school accounts (Azure AD)

Many of these features may be enabled by default, but it depends on the organization's configuration of Windows devices. For instance, Microsoft Search in Bing is enabled by default, but some organizations may have turned off the feature.

Closing Words

The new dedicated Work search tab and functionality improves the discoverability of work-related search results while using Windows Search on Windows 10 or 11 devices.  The feature has several requirements, including that Web Search and Cloud Content searches are enabled. Not all organizations may want to enable these for their users.

Now You: do you use Windows Search or something else? If you ask me, nothing beats Everything for file searches on Windows.

Comments

  1. John G. said on December 20, 2022 at 7:27 am
    I only use Everything search with double buffer size (default x2). Windows 10/11 search indexation process can spend more than a whole day to index the content, and it has several exclusions for default that convert Windows search in such a crap. It’s quite impossible to index all at once as fast as Everything due the amount of W11 extra config, very difficult with some ‘hide’ options. I wonder when this deserve another article here. Thanks for this article by the way.

