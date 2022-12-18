Several Windows 10 versions affected by blue screen issue

Several Windows 10 versions are affected by a new issue that may cause blue screen errors on affected devices. Microsoft confirmed the issue on Saturday for the following Windows 10 versions: Windows 10 version 22H2, 21H2, 21H1 and 20H2.

Microsoft's new operating system Windows 11 is not affected by the issue, and neither are Windows Server or Windows Enterprise LTSC and LTSB versions.

"After installing KB5021233, some Windows devices might start up to an error (0xc000021a) with a blue screen", the company notes on its support website. The issue is caused by a file version mismatch. The file hidparse.sys, which is found in c:/windows/system32 and c:/windows/system32/drivers by default is affected by the issue. Signature validations may fail because of the version mismatch when a "cleanup occurs" according to Microsoft.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company has a workaround for affected devices, but it requires loading the Windows Recovery Environment. The first steps may not be required if the device has experienced the blue screen already and has started the recovery environment automatically.

There are several ways to enter the Windows Recovery Environment. One of the easier options is to select Shutdown on the login screen, and to hold down the Shift-key while selecting the restart option. Another option is to go to Start > Settings > Update & Security > Recovery, and select Restart now under Advanced startup.

The following steps are required to resolve the issue from the Recovery Environment:

Select the Troubleshoot button. Activate the Start recovery, troubleshooting and diagnostic tools button. Select Advanced Options. Launch a Command Prompt interface with a click on the Command Prompt button. The device may restart at this point. Run the following command once the command prompt window is open on the screen: xcopy C:\windows\system32\drivers\hidparse.sys C:\windows\\system32\hidparse.sys Note: if Windows 10 is not installed on drive c:, you need to edit the drive letter. Once the command completes, type edit. Select the Continue button.

Windows should restart at this point and the issue should be resolved. Microsoft warns administrators that they should not use any other method to resolve the issue . Microsoft engineers are working on a permanent solution to resolve the issue on all devices. The company has yet to announce a release date for the fix.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now You: when was the last time you experienced a blue screen or other crash on a Windows device?

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name Several Windows 10 versions affected by blue screen issue Description Several Windows 10 versions are affected by a new issue that may cause blue screen errors on affected devices. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement