Several Windows 10 versions affected by blue screen issue
Several Windows 10 versions are affected by a new issue that may cause blue screen errors on affected devices. Microsoft confirmed the issue on Saturday for the following Windows 10 versions: Windows 10 version 22H2, 21H2, 21H1 and 20H2.
Microsoft's new operating system Windows 11 is not affected by the issue, and neither are Windows Server or Windows Enterprise LTSC and LTSB versions.
"After installing KB5021233, some Windows devices might start up to an error (0xc000021a) with a blue screen", the company notes on its support website. The issue is caused by a file version mismatch. The file hidparse.sys, which is found in c:/windows/system32 and c:/windows/system32/drivers by default is affected by the issue. Signature validations may fail because of the version mismatch when a "cleanup occurs" according to Microsoft.
The company has a workaround for affected devices, but it requires loading the Windows Recovery Environment. The first steps may not be required if the device has experienced the blue screen already and has started the recovery environment automatically.
There are several ways to enter the Windows Recovery Environment. One of the easier options is to select Shutdown on the login screen, and to hold down the Shift-key while selecting the restart option. Another option is to go to Start > Settings > Update & Security > Recovery, and select Restart now under Advanced startup.
The following steps are required to resolve the issue from the Recovery Environment:
- Select the Troubleshoot button.
- Activate the Start recovery, troubleshooting and diagnostic tools button.
- Select Advanced Options.
- Launch a Command Prompt interface with a click on the Command Prompt button. The device may restart at this point.
- Run the following command once the command prompt window is open on the screen: xcopy C:\windows\system32\drivers\hidparse.sys C:\windows\\system32\hidparse.sys
- Note: if Windows 10 is not installed on drive c:, you need to edit the drive letter.
- Once the command completes, type edit.
- Select the Continue button.
Windows should restart at this point and the issue should be resolved. Microsoft warns administrators that they should not use any other method to resolve the issue . Microsoft engineers are working on a permanent solution to resolve the issue on all devices. The company has yet to announce a release date for the fix.
Now You: when was the last time you experienced a blue screen or other crash on a Windows device?
Comments
It’s time to kill W10, they think, probably.
Making you want Windows 11 … or Linux :-)
Thanks for being so prompt to publish this information, Martin
Windows beat goes on. I wonder what Shaun has to say about this adventure, odyssey.
Argentina vs France: FIFA World Cup final minus 15 minutes… read you later, alligators :=)
I had this issue on a client PC the past wednesday
Windows 10 22H2, 21H2, 21H1 and 20H2. So, just about all of ’em.
Might have been noteworthy to have mentioned KB5021233 arrived with last week’s Bork Tuesday, as it is unlikely the vast majority went about “installing KB5021233” themselves.
The support page should read, “Did you let your device do a Windows Update? You fool. You might start up to an error (0xc000021a) with a blue screen.”
Which is why I always (since about 19 90 something) delay updates three weeks where right now my systems are delayed to 01/05 and 01/06/23. Because by then Microsoft engineers will have been done “working on a permanent solution to resolve the issue.” Yup.
If only on the Settings > Windows Update screen there was a checkbox for “Disable Windows Update” and I’d do selected update(s) manually whenever the heck I felt like it. Of course, upon checking, there would be a disclaimer like, “Disabling Windows Update could result in the fall of human civilization.”
BTW, while one is sitting there looking at a BSOD, Microsoft’s workaround is to select something on the login screen or in Start > Settings. Let that sink in.
Such garbage from a billionaire company.
Reliability is decreasing, everywhere, and latest Windows OSs make no exception.
Was a time when a user would encounter a Windows issue either when he incorrectly tweaked the OS, either when he installed a faulty external application/software, either when the OS was hit by a virus.
With Windows 10 & 11 : you buy a new computer with one of those OSs, touch nothing, install nothing, let it running without using it, come back a month later and discover a BSOD.
Tell what a newbie who follows the OS by the rules and wakes up one morning with a BSOD on his screen can do if he has but that device to connect to the Web moreover. Answer : nothing.
No one has ever seen such problematic Windows OSs until Win10/11.
Rotten cherry on the rotten cake : the thing is a tracking machine.
What the heck has happened to Microsoft?