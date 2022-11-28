Firefox Translations 1.2: free text translate option and usability improvements
Mozilla released Firefox Translations 1.2, an extension for the organization's Firefox web browser that adds translate functionality to it. The new version of the add-on comes with free text translations support, an option to change the target language, and other improvements.
Firefox Translations, for those who have not heard about the feature yet, is different than the majority of browser-integrated translation services. Unlike Google Translate, Bing Translate or others, Firefox Translations is offline-based. Means: no data is submitted about the websites or content to third-parties.
The next best thing, after local translations, is used by browsers such as Brave or Vivaldi. These host the translation service on their servers.
Firefox Translations is a game changer, at least for users who value privacy. I had a few "ifs" regarding the game changer part back in August 2022. Especially language support was limited at the time. While this is going to change in the coming years, thanks to a new EU project, which provides financing, it is a big limitation.
Firefox Translations 1.2 addresses at least one of the reservations that I had regarding the service. One point of criticism was that the add-on support full page translations only. The new version introduces a free text translate feature. It adds a new icon to the Firefox toolbar, which displays the free text translate interface then.
Type or paste text into the source field and get a translation in the destination field automatically. You may select source and target languages in the interface as well. Firefox Translations lacks an option to select text on a webpage to get it translated automatically, though.
Firefox Translations 1.2 includes a number of important improvements besides that. Firefox users may now select a different target language; the language was limited to the system language in previous versions of the add-on. There is also a new option to restore the previous state, instead of having to reload the page using Firefox controls.
Firefox users may now also block the translation feature on specific websites or for specific languages.
Closing Words
Most Firefox Translations users should receive the update automatically. It is available on the add-ons official page on Mozilla Add-ons as well (linked in the summary box below the article as usual).
Firefox Translations is a promising service, that works well for users who require it only for languages that are already supported. The next three years will see support for more language pairs, but this won't happen overnight. The four star rating for the add-on is based on that.
Now You: do you use translate services?
Q: “do you use translate services?”
A: ???????????“????”???
Love this project, and JPEG-XL (you may not know, it’s the current best image compresison that beat WebP, and all other format in terms of quality+size) too, both will put Firefox over the edge of Chrome!
How is it better than AVIF on highest quality? In any regard at all. JPEG XL is just the same JPEG just with slightly improved compression. You can convert an old JPEG from let’s say 2000 to JPEG XL and back again to JPG and get the same hash. It is a lossless improvement for an already lossy compression format. There is no improvement than maybe 10-30% less size tops.
Check Jarek Duda’s Asymmetric Numeral Systems (ANS) and rANS/tANS respectively for this.
And by 2000 i mean the year, not the 3rd format called JPEG2000, i intended to say a really old image.
>How is it better than AVIF on highest quality?
Does not blur everything, because JXL was designed for quality, not for highest compression ratio.
>In any regard at all. JPEG XL is just the same JPEG just with slightly improved compression. You can convert an old JPEG from let’s say 2000 to JPEG XL and back again to JPG and get the same hash. It is a lossless improvement for an already lossy compression format.
Yes, one of the compression options allow to do lossless JPEG recompression, where AVIF is not backward compatible at all.
Other compression options based on PIK/FLIF have nothing to do with old JPEG.
>There is no improvement than maybe 10-30% less size tops.
Reduce size by up to 30% and still allow to losslessly restore original image is no improvement? I will say it’s huge win.
Scroll down for examples, your opinion is not up to date:
https://avif.io/
I quite like AVIF.
@Hitomi The key is quality and good compression, but I see you clearly don’t research a lot about this imahe format so you think the highest compresdoon is the key.
And big companies like Intel, AMD… already show support toward JPEG-XL, so who cares about Google, Apple.
Read: https://connect.mozilla.org/t5/ideas/support-jpeg-xl/idi-p/18433
“Supports from Facebook, Adobe (they’re adding export support), Intel and VESA, Krita, The Guardian, libvips, Cloudinary, Shopify”
> will put Firefox over the edge of Chrome!
It doesn’t make sense for Mozilla to enhance the web platform with a new image format that are not supported by any other browser. Either Mozilla, Google and Apple all commit to JPEG-XL or it doubt it will happen in Firefox.
I face issues with ‘Firefox Translations’ but none with TranslateLocally, both as Firefox extensions.
– ‘Firefox Translations’ 1.2 still imposes the automatic translation bar on top of pages, ‘TranslateLocally’ does not.
– Far more important is this :
As soon as the translation bar appears (before any user input), ‘Firefox Translations connects to :
1- [o1069899.ingest.sentry.io] : [*.sentry.io] is blocked system-wide here given I use the [https://download.dnscrypt.info/blacklists/domains/mybase.txt] for the DNSCrypt-proxy application which concatenates several blocklists, among which [https://www.github.developerdan.com/hosts/lists/ads-and-tracking-extended.txt] which is the list that includes {sentry.io]
2- [incoming.telemetry.mozilla.org] : even though i’ve blocked all native Firefox telemetry-related prefs (via both Autoconfig and Group Policies) , some Firefox telemetry connections still make their way, so I’ve added [*.telemetry.mozilla.org] to my DNSCrypt-proxy blocklist], hence it is blocked.
(1) and (2) do not block the display of the translation bar but not sure if they participate or not in the fatal impossibility to actually translate (user input) which then connects to [storage.googleapis.com] : for a user blocking all possible connections to Google servers (which includes in my practice [*googleapis* ] this makes the use of ‘Firefox Translations’ a no-go.
Questions : Why does ‘Firefox Translations’ connect to [o1069899.ingest.sentry.io] AND TO [incoming.telemetry.mozilla.org] AND TO [storage.googleapis.com], to the latter in particular? What privacy when a Google server is aware that user lambda is calling it?
TranslateLocally faces none of these issues so it is this extension/service I’d use if… if it handled more languages and was faster : unless you combine it with its desktop application, downloaded data is in RAM only hence needs to be downloaded over and over again after a Firefox restart IF the user has disabled the browser’s disk cache (all in RAM here).
Consequently, at this time, I’ve set one exception and one only to my Google servers blocklist : [translate.googleapis.com] which is required by the ‘TWP – Translate Web pages’ Firefox extension which I use ONLY for full-page translations, exceptionally so to say when visiting pages free of a language selector, mainly German sites which are excellent in my experience but seem for most of them strict in their language policy, not to mention Chinese & Japanese pages which I very seldom open.
“Translations lacks an option to select text on a webpage to get it translated automatically, though.”
And this might be the case what discourage users to use it.
For example I use addon “Swift Selection Search” which let me select any text and get option (defined before web page translating text like Translate Google, or different dictionary). And this is more convenient than copy and paste text into special field.
Translate whole page is what I have in different web browsers (Chrome, Brave, Vivaldi), so nothing new.
Firefox Translations has been doing really well lately! With, of course, for me, the main point is that the add-on does not require, contact with the Internet
Right now I use TWP (Translate web pages.) because for me personally, it’s the superior app the only thing I am really missing is a feature, that it’s a local-based program with the possibility to connect to the Internet.
https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/traduzir-paginas-web/