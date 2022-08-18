LibreOffice 7.4 launches with webp support and dark mode support for Windows

LibreOffice 7.4.0.3 Community Edition is available now. The new version of the open source Office suite adds support for the formats webp, emz and wmz, extends the number of columns in spreadsheets, and improves change tracking in writer.

Windows 10 and 11 users may enable LibreOffice's experimental dark mode feature.

LibreOffice 7.4 is already available. Existing users of the Office application may select Help > About LibreOffice in any of the included applications to display the installed version of the application.

The selection of Help > Check for updates runs an online check for new versions. LibreOffice 7.4 should be picked up and installed automatically at this point.

New users, and those who prefer to download the installer manually, find it on the official download page of the project.

LibreOffice 7.4

Windows 10 and 11 users may enable an experimental dark mode in LibreOffice. To do that, they need to go to Tools > Options > LibreOffice > Application Colors and select the LibreOffice Dark scheme there.

The release notes list lots of changes in the new version. Here is a rundown on the important changes in LibreOffice 7.4. Consult the release notes for a full list of changes.

Writer supports clearing breaks from Word.

Border improvements around tables and paragraphs that improve Word compatibility.

Changes of read-only documents are now viewable in Writer via Edit > Tracked Changes > Manage or the sidebar.

Rich text and checkbox content controls from Word supported natively.

Dropdown, picture and date content controls supported from Word natively.

New hyphenation settings to adjust "paragraph-level text flow".

Remote grammar checker LanguageTool supported by Writer.

Calc supports up to 16384 columns in spreadsheets.

New "go to sheet" menu entry under Sheet > Navigate to improve usability in spreadsheets with large numbers of sheets.

Improved performance of various functions and of data columns in Calc.

Opening of large CSV files imporved.

Improved the performance of Excel export filters.

Improved performance when loading spreadsheets that require calculation.

Impress supports setting a document theme on master pages.

Importing and exporting of Webp image format added.

Support for emz and wmz files added.

Configuration remembers the access state (read-only or editable) of recently opened documents.

Lighting extruded custom shapes enhancements.

Option to unlock protected change tracking of Docx documents by mandatory password verification.

Improved various filters, including PPTX and RTF.

Improved PDF and HTML export.

Improved TIFF import.

The Extension Manager has a search field now.

Scripting improvements.

Various improvements to proofing tools and language support.

Now you: do you use LibreOffice? Any new features in version 7.4 that stick out for you?

