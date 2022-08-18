LibreOffice 7.4 launches with webp support and dark mode support for Windows
LibreOffice 7.4.0.3 Community Edition is available now. The new version of the open source Office suite adds support for the formats webp, emz and wmz, extends the number of columns in spreadsheets, and improves change tracking in writer.
Windows 10 and 11 users may enable LibreOffice's experimental dark mode feature.
LibreOffice 7.4 is already available. Existing users of the Office application may select Help > About LibreOffice in any of the included applications to display the installed version of the application.
The selection of Help > Check for updates runs an online check for new versions. LibreOffice 7.4 should be picked up and installed automatically at this point.
New users, and those who prefer to download the installer manually, find it on the official download page of the project.
Windows 10 and 11 users may enable an experimental dark mode in LibreOffice. To do that, they need to go to Tools > Options > LibreOffice > Application Colors and select the LibreOffice Dark scheme there.
The release notes list lots of changes in the new version. Here is a rundown on the important changes in LibreOffice 7.4. Consult the release notes for a full list of changes.
- Writer supports clearing breaks from Word.
- Border improvements around tables and paragraphs that improve Word compatibility.
- Changes of read-only documents are now viewable in Writer via Edit > Tracked Changes > Manage or the sidebar.
- Rich text and checkbox content controls from Word supported natively.
- Dropdown, picture and date content controls supported from Word natively.
- New hyphenation settings to adjust "paragraph-level text flow".
- Remote grammar checker LanguageTool supported by Writer.
- Calc supports up to 16384 columns in spreadsheets.
- New "go to sheet" menu entry under Sheet > Navigate to improve usability in spreadsheets with large numbers of sheets.
- Improved performance of various functions and of data columns in Calc.
- Opening of large CSV files imporved.
- Improved the performance of Excel export filters.
- Improved performance when loading spreadsheets that require calculation.
- Impress supports setting a document theme on master pages.
- Importing and exporting of Webp image format added.
- Support for emz and wmz files added.
- Configuration remembers the access state (read-only or editable) of recently opened documents.
- Lighting extruded custom shapes enhancements.
- Option to unlock protected change tracking of Docx documents by mandatory password verification.
- Improved various filters, including PPTX and RTF.
- Improved PDF and HTML export.
- Improved TIFF import.
- The Extension Manager has a search field now.
- Scripting improvements.
- Various improvements to proofing tools and language support.
Comments
Wow, cool, I didn’t even know it was almost ready. I’ve been hitting that “too many columns” warning/error more consistently the past year, so this should be a very welcome upgrade.
My upgrade of LO will be 30 November
I wonder if they’ve fixed the but where scrolling with the mouse wheel crashes the document entirely? Either way, good update.
The download link on their main page is not working right now. It seems to point to an Asian server that is not up. If you click on the “info” link below the Download button, you can see an option to “download file from preferred mirror” which downloads from a different server it seems.
>”I wonder if they’ve fixed the but where scrolling with the mouse wheel crashes the document entirely?”
I’ve never seen that, and I use it daily, constantly. Is that on Windows maybe?
Yes Windows (11), though I thought I remembered seeing it on Linux (KDE Neon) also. Scrolling too fast causes it to crash the whole document. If I am running Writer and Calc together, it will crash both programs and any documents open in each. It happens A LOT, and it is a common issue (in Windows apparently).
After installing 7.4, I see they tried to fix scrolling somehow, but made it worse to scroll. 7.4 is incredibly jerky and blocky in scrolling, but it hasn’t crashed yet so there is that. Side note: When it did crash before, it would always recover the documents 100% no issue.
That crashing sounds awful. Wonder if it was graphics hardware related if it was happening on multiple OS’s.
The significance of ‘Community Edition’ ?