Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25163 brings a new Taskbar Overflow, improvements to nearby sharing, OneDrive and the Microsoft Store

Ashwin
Jul 21, 2022
Windows 11 News
Microsoft has released the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25163 for users on the Dev Channel. It introduces a new Taskbar Overflow, improvements to nearby sharing, OneDrive and the Microsoft Store.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25163

What's new in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25163

New Taskbar Overflow

The update brings a new Taskbar Overflow style. You may run out of space on the Taskbar, as you pin more shortcuts to it, or keep opening apps. Normally, when this happens, Windows replaces the last icon on the tray, with the current app's icon. The new style addresses this issue by moving additional icons to a sub-menu, that can be accessed by clicking a three-dot button. It seems to be similar to the "show hidden icons" that expands the system tray via a pop-up panel. Microsoft says that the Taskbar Overflow supports pinned apps, jump list, and extended UI.

new taskbar overflow windows 11 build 25163

Image courtesy: Microsoft.

Note: I tried filling up the Taskbar with as many icons as possible, but I couldn't get the new overflow to appear, so it is likely being A/B tested.

Nearby sharing and OneDrive local file sharing

The Windows share menu now supports discovery of nearby devices via Bluetooth and Private Networks. It works when sharing files via the Windows Share panel in File Explorer, Photos, Desktop, Snipping Tool, Xbox, etc. The share menu also allows you to upload files directly to your OneDrive (Microsoft accounts only)

Microsoft Store Update

The Microsoft Store has been updated to version 22206.1401.2.0, it overhauls the app listings with update price designs. In addition to this, game listings have been improved, so users can discover different editions more easily.

Microsoft Store Update view game editions

For example, if you search for Forza Horizon 5, you will see a drop-down menu on its page, clicking on which displays the three editions it is available in: Standard, Deluxe and Premium. It also shows you the prices of the editions, and available discounts.

Fixes in Build 25163

File Explorer should no longer crash while dragging tabs. A memory leak issue related to Tabs has been patched. Closed tabs will not appear again while dragging Explorer across monitors. Narrator will read the titles of tabs properly when you switch between them.

Sharing windows from the Taskbar during a Microsoft Teams was leading Explorer.exe to a crash, Microsoft says this issue was rare and that it has patched it. A couple of bugs that were causing Quick Settings to crash on launch have been mitigated. An issue that made Windows Spotlight revert to a solid color background has been resolved. I ran into this problem a few builds ago, usually after upgrading to a new version. The Suggested Actions feature was causing some apps to freeze after the copy action was triggered, this issue has been fixed.

Known issues in Build 25163

Microsoft is investigating a bug that is preventing SQL Server Management Studio from launching. The other known issues in this build are similar to those in the previous version (Live Captions, Easy anti cheat, File Explorer and Widgets). Please refer to the official announcement for more details.

The new taskbar overflow may look cool, but if you have aligned the taskbar to the left side of the screen, the new style may not seem like a big deal. It could be useful for devices with a small screen, tablets and laptops.

Users have been asking for a way to move the Taskbar to the sides or the top of the screen, it remains to be seen if we will see these changes.

  1. IgnoredFeedback said on July 21, 2022 at 2:54 pm
    More useless nonsense. That taskbar overflow is ridiculous. We wouldn’t need it if they didn’t add that dumb center placement. Just give us back small and uncombined taskbar. Things users actually want.

