New Windows PC? Make sure it has the latest drivers installed for maximum performance and stability

Martin Brinkmann
Jun 25, 2022
Hardware
|
4

You may remember that I purchased a new laptop from Asus some time ago, to replace my aging Surface Go 2 laptop. One of the main reasons for making the switch was that Microsoft's own device was not compatible with Windows 11. Since I needed a laptop with the operating system, for testing and work purposes, I decided to purchase a new one.

intel update drivers

Got a good offer for an Asus ZenBook UX425JA laptop and decided to use it from that moment on. The device had been around for some time, and that usually means that some components are not up to date.

When it comes to new Windows PCs, it is essential that you check if updates for these components are available. The BIOS of the ASUS, for instance, dated back to 2020, while a late 2021 BIOS file was available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, drivers for the Intel UHD graphics adapter, the wireless adapter and Bluetooth module were all out of date.

Installing these updates may improve performance, have a positive impact on battery live, resolve issues that you may encounter, and may fix security issues next to that.

On my device, I noticed a strange behavior out of the box: the Windows desktop would sometimes flicker and turn dark completely on a restart. I suspected it to be graphics driver related, and it turned out that this was indeed the case.

Some of the updates are not provided via Windows Updates, and many users may ignore these because of that.

Updating the BIOS on Windows 11

bios version windows 11

BIOS and firmware updates may improve the stability, performance and security of a device. Some users shy away from updating a computer's BIOS, but the process is straightforward and done in a matter of minutes.

First thing you need to do is identify the current BIOS version.

  1. Open the Start menu on the Windows PC.
  2. Type System Information and select it when the search results are displayed.
  3. Locate the BIOS Version/Date entry.

On my PC, it showed American Megatrends Inc. UX425JA.306, 31/12/2020. It is usually sufficient to note the date, but in this case, the make of the device and the BIOS version -- 306 -- was also listed.

To find out if an update is available, combine the "system model" information that is displayed in the same window with the information.  In my case, searching for Zenbook UX425JA BIOS, returned the ASUS website for the device with download options.

I checked the BIOS download options and a newer BIOS was offered. Just compare the release date with the installed BIOS version to find out if a newer version is available.

windows 11 bios update asus

Updating the BIOS is a straightforward process as well. Some manufacturers offer executable files that you may start in Windows to initiate the update of the BIOS.

I recommend downloading the BIOS file to an USB device and keep the device connected to the PC.

The next steps involve restarting the PC, loading the BIOS -- most devices highlight how that is done on start -- and select the Flash options when the BIOS interface loads. Select the new BIOS file when asked and wait for the process to complete.

Recheck the BIOS Version/Date line in the System Information tool after the update to verify that it installed correctly.

Update other drivers

Graphics adapter, WLAN, Bluetooth and other devices may operate with outdated drivers as well. How you update these depends on the manufacturer. Most of the time, it is either Intel, AMD or Nvidia that is providing these drivers. While you may also get updated drivers from the device manufacturer, these may not be updated as often as the drivers provided by Intel or AMD. It is safe, usually, to pick these generic drivers. Sometimes, some custom options may be removed if a generic driver is used. Most of the time, you won't see a difference in functionality.

I recommend downloading and installing the drivers manually, but you may use automated tools as well. Intel, for example, has a Intel Driver & Support Assistant tool which scans for updates and supports the downloading and installation of updates.

Closing Words

Windows PCs may ship with an outdated BIOS and drivers that are not up to date. Many Windows users may not be aware of this and run devices that do not provide the maximum performance, stability and security, which they could, if all device drivers were updated. Even brand new devices, that have been out for a month or so, may have driver and BIOS updates available already.

Now You: how do you handle BIOS and driver updates?

Summary
New Windows PC? Make sure it has the latest drivers installed for maximum performance and stability
Article Name
New Windows PC? Make sure it has the latest drivers installed for maximum performance and stability
Description
New Windows desktop and laptop devices may ship with an outdated BIOS and drivers that are not up to date. Updates may improve the performance, stability and security of the device.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

pci express 7.0 speed

PCI Express 7 announced, but you won't be able to get your hands on it for years
Some old Kindle e-readers won't be able to access the Store after August 17th

Some old Kindle e-readers won't be able to access the Store after August 17th
intel arc graphics

First Intel Arc A370M benchmarks suggest Nvidia RTX 3050 performance levels
Sony releases Firmware Updater for Windows to allow users to update the DualSense wireless controller without a PS5

Sony releases Firmware Updater for Windows to allow users to update the DualSense wireless controller without a PS5
AMD GPU drivers are overclocking CPUs on their own

AMD GPU drivers are overclocking CPUs on their own
asus-zenbook 14 notebook hands on

Hands on with the Asus Zenbook 14

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Po said on June 25, 2022 at 7:50 am
    Reply

    Using SDI for driver updates.

    http://sdi-tool.org/

    1. Hitomi said on June 25, 2022 at 11:41 am
      Reply

      Audio, graphics, chipset, NVME, mouse and network drivers are best downloaded directly from the mainboard or notebook manufacturer website or NVIDIA and AMD websites.

      That is if windows doesn’t even auto-install and update them already.

  2. Paul(us) said on June 25, 2022 at 9:29 am
    Reply

    “I recommend downloading and installing the drivers manually”
    To do it yourself is absolutely the best way over the last decade there have been many programs to promise to do all (Bios, drivers, etc.) for you smoothy.

    There is no one in my experience that does what you really need. Or have of what you really need. I stay away from programs like – Drivermax, Quik driver updater, Ashampoo Driver Updater, DriverHub, Driver Easy, DriverIdentifier, DriversCloud, Driver Talent, Snappy Driver Installer, Driver Booster, etc.

    There are device-specific updaters programs like Intel Driver & Support Assistant or for NVIDIA drivers GeForce Experience who are doing it for a specific thing but even then you have to do all the research before installing anything so why not install all yourself?

  3. microfix said on June 25, 2022 at 10:32 am
    Reply

    Thanks Martin, timely, as I’ve only just done this for W10 Pro installations.
    My preferred method/ habit (since early 2k/XP era) is to unzip (3rd party archiver) OEM executable installers and install via device manager using browse and ‘include subfolders’ ticked pointing to the unzipped exe folder.
    Pros: no bloat, no potential of bloat exploits, clean device drivers sans telemetry and a smaller system footprint.
    Cons: none to report
    Had no issues in all these years using this method on pro editions of W2k, XP, Win7, 8.1 and 10.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Popular Posts

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved