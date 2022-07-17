Arc A750 GPU: Intel says it beats Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 video card

When it comes to dedicated video cards, gamers had the choice between AMD and Nvidia for a long time. While Intel captured a good chunk of the graphics adapter market share, thanks to its embedded graphics adapters, its graphics adapters did not compete in the medium or high-end video cards market up until now.

Intel attempts to change that with the creation of the Arc series of graphics adapters. Intel A Series graphics adapters are split into mobile and desktop branches; each branch splits graphics adapters into entry level, medium and high-end groups to further distinguish them from one another.

Up until now, Intel launched the Intel Arc A370 mobile video card and the Intel Arc A380 desktop graphics adapter, but only in certain regions of the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Intel lifted the veil on the long-awaited Arc 7 line of video cards. In a new promotional video, Intel showcases the performance of the Arc A750 graphics card. The three-minute long video compares the performance of Intel's Arc A750 graphics card to Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 card.

Unsurprisingly, for an official video, Intel's card is beating Nvidia's card in all benchmarked games. The video highlights the performance in five games -- F1 2021, Cyberpunk 2077, Control, Borderlands 3 and Fortnite, and the performance of Intel's card is between 1.06 to 1.17 times better than the performance of the Nvidia card.

In the video, Intel demonstrates how CD Project Red's Cyberpunk 2077 game performs on a system with its new A750 video card. At 2560x1440, Intel's card manages "results just under 60fps" using the high quality preset of the game.

Intel concedes that other games may not show the same results, and it is possible that Nvidia's graphics card is beating Intel's in other games.

ADVERTISEMENT

To put this into perspective: the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card is at the lower end of the RTX 30xx series. There is only the GeForce RTX 3050 below it in the series. The card is available for around $400 at the time of writing and while Intel has not revealed the price for its A750 video card yet, it may land in the same ballpark. Intel plans to release the graphics card in Summer 2022.

Intel's top of the line desktop video card is the A770, and it will be interesting to see how it will hold up against AMD's and Nvidia's offerings. It seems unlikely that the video card will compete with top of the line cards at this point in time though.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Intel's Arc graphic cards platform a viable alternative? It is too early to tell. There are not any independent benchmarks available, and Intel has not revealed pricing or availability at this stage. There is also the question whether Intel's Arc drivers can hold up.

Now You: Intel, AMD or Nvidia: do your PCs have dedicated graphic cards?

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name Arc A750 GPU: Intel says it beats Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 video card Description Intel lifted the veil on its long-awaited Arc A750 graphics card. It showcased the cards performance in a promotional video. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement