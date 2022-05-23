Microsoft: Windows 11's product satisfaction and adoption is highest ever
Chief Product Officer at Microsoft, Panos Panay, held a keynote at Computex 2022, in which he revealed that Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system has the highest product satisfaction of all Windows operating system releases.
Microsoft released Windows 11 in October 2021 to the public. The operating system was released as a free upgrade for devices with eligible Windows 10 licenses, and as a commercial version that people from all over the world may purchase.
This month, Microsoft switched the status of the operating system to broad deployment, a status that is used as a deployment signal by organizations around the world.
In the keynote, which Panay held with Microsoft CVP of Device Partner Sales Nicole Dezen, Panay reiterated that quality is the most important thing for the team.
Here's the most important thing for our team, quality, quality, quality. People using it [Windows 11] are finding the quality in the product, which has just been awesome. That also translates to product satisfaction. It is the highest product satisfaction of any version of Windows we've ever shipped.
In January 2022, Panay used similar words to highlight the quality aspect of the operating system:
Windows 11 also has the highest quality scores and product satisfaction of any version of Windows we’ve ever shipped. Product quality was a huge focus for the team, and we took a deliberate and phased approach to how we rolled out the upgrade.
It is unclear how Panay and Microsoft define quality. Windows 11 launched with a fair share of issues, including one that impacted the performance of AMD devices by up to 15%, and one that affected printing on Brother printers.
We have recorded a total of 24 officially confirmed Windows 11 issues since the release of the operating system.
Windows 11 adoption
Customers upgrade to Windows 11 at twice the rate that Microsoft recorded for its Windows 10 operating system. Considering that Microsoft used to push Windows 10 aggressively on customer devices to meet the 1 billion devices with Windows in 2-3 years goal, suggested growth is impressive. If you add the fact that Windows 11 can't be installed easily on incompatible devices, it is even more of a feat.
Microsoft released Windows 10 on July 29, 2015 officially. One month later, on August 27, Microsoft revealed that Windows 10 was running on 75 million devices. Windows 11 would have to be running on 150 million devices one month after release at this stage to see twice the adoption rate.
Windows 10 growth slowed down shortly thereafter. It took the operating system almost two years to reach the 500 million devices milestone. Microsoft has not revealed the number of devices that Windows 11 is running on since the launch of the operating system.
Now You: do you run Windows 11? Do you agree with Microsoft's statement on the quality of the operating system? (via Neowin)
Comments
The problem is not only (as already stated above) how you define “quality” but also (and perhaps even more important) how exactly you do measure “product satisfaction” among users. What are the methods used and what are the measure points? How did you process user feedback? What groups or subgroups of users are involved in the measuring? How did you ensure that the resulting measured data are representative for all or for average users? Etc. etc.
As long as most of these questions remain unanswered (or at least not clearly and satisfactory answered), Panay’s words about “product satisfaction” are just hollow and meaningless marketing slogans.
[https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Main/NineOutOfTenDoctorsAgree]
[https://xkcd.com/937/]
I fully agree with you, but it is easier to sum it up in a comic :)
>Now You: do you run Windows 11? Do you agree with Microsoft’s statement on the quality of the operating system?
Is this a hen / egg pseudo-problem?
If I install bypassing the TPM, i really must want to have 11.
If I have a TPM and install it, my hardware must be new and support it well.
If I have a TPM and not install it and not bypass it, I cannot be considered a user.
If I roll back to Win 10 neither.
So it would boil down to people incapable of reverting to 10 that could be unhappy. Everyone else is masochistic enough to enjoy the theme pack and artificially bumped number?
I want to know the amount of whiskey, wine and tequila that is running over the tables of Microsoft headquarters. Sincerely. Thanks for this article, it has made my monday a better day due the high quality of laughs. Panos, go to Apple right now, they deserve you more than you imagine. :]
I love it how Panos can lie the thickest lies ever to people without blinking. Not one ounce of honesty in that man. Super-puppet. Quite an asset for Microsoft he is. Captain of the Snake Oil Tanker.
The Window 11 Desktop image included in this post says it all. The icons in the left group for a long time can be optionally aligned to a grid, but the icons in the right group cannot be aligned to a grid unless you have a good eyeball and a steady hand, or first make a grid to use as wallpaper for your screen aspect ratio and selected icon size. Microsoft, how about thinking of form and function at the same time?
>Now You: do you run Windows 11? Do you agree with Microsoft’s statement on the quality of the operating system?
I agree that any such claims are inflated and any product satisfaction data cannot be trusted because its both biased and is gathered using questionable survey tactics.
But How can anyone be satisfied with a product that removes features is anti UX like basic context menu usage to mention 1 of the many issues.
How can anyone be so satisfied with added bloat and being forced to jump through hoops to have a local account.
How can anyone be satisfied with the unrealistic HW requirements based on unsecure technologies like TPM which arent updated with security patches anymore. Or when using the intel ME TMP, when the intel ME itself isnt upgraded with latest security patches?
How can anyone be satisfied with having NEW PC’s with yet another closed source chip controlled fully by MS, likely spying on you as well.
I know what George Carlin would say about this would he be alive today. What he would say and what I say are the same thing.
Anyone who is satisfied with Windows 11 deserves all the misery coming their way, enjoy it folks.
Panos (Panic) Panay sounds just like Don Quixote just after he was hit by the windmill’s blade.
The quality is still in an appalling state.
After the distressing transition to Windows 10, the customer now has another operating system rammed down their throats that, after a year, is still not up to scratch. Far from even.
With Martin’s statement, “Windows 11 launched with a fair share of issues,” Martin is much too soft on Windows 11.
I think Panos survey people include his mom and her cat, both praise Windows 11 so it’s the most successful windows ever! Period. Now pay Panos his monthly wages of 98 million dollars, plus bonuses, and shut up. You’re just jealous because your operating system isn’t as successful!
If proof is needed that 100% of all information from Microsoft about basically anything is horseshit, this should be Exhibit A.
The only people that could possibly think Windows 11 is anything but an obscene BETA on live, paying users are deluded and or retarded (with full respect for people who are legitimately suffering from actual mental/cognitive diseases, as oppose to fucking morons).
If anyone but Microsoft foisted this moist plop of fecal matter as a product to the world, they’d fold in a month,
“It’s Good to be king”, said Mel Brooks. Screw the peasants, let them eat Bing.
Lies Lies Lies!
I guess they are resorting to viral techniques knowing full well that in today’s society that once you convince people of something then you can command an army no matter how false it is.
I have noticed in my region that every second commercial is of two Windows 11 and two complete shills trying to flog this operating system off as hip, cool and great.
I expect any paid Microsoft employee to put a positive spin on anything. You aren’t gonna find any Microsoft employee especially at the top levels willing to put their name to their comments and label Windows 11 for what it essentially is… a flop!
Microsoft don’t care they know they have the market cornered and have demonstrated that they can simply stop supporting an operating system no matter how good or valid it is then starve it of features by not updating key elements and basically run it into the ground giving you no option but to update if you want to continue being a relevant. You’re basically forced into updating whether you like it or not. So lets not kid ourselves here Windows 11 isn’t a great product and neither is 10 for that matter but we compromise and put up with all the garbage because we have to, not because said OS is great. I mean you’d really have to be kidding yourself if you believe that.
I have known several people that updated to windows 10 even and regretted it but because they weren’t aware of what they did and how to roll it back they just ran with the punches which is the same thing with 11 except with windows 10 it was a complete foistware in similar way to chrome did. They unloaded windows 10 like a bucket of chum in a shark tank. They dangled that carrot before people for so long and even gave it away and nagged you to do it.
Microsoft are kidding themselves and have been for a very long time now. Nobody can even trust them. Look at how many people not only make privacy scripts and software then times that by a few thousand as to how many use such software.
Who are Microsoft trying to convince us or themselves?