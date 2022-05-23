Microsoft: Windows 11's product satisfaction and adoption is highest ever

Chief Product Officer at Microsoft, Panos Panay, held a keynote at Computex 2022, in which he revealed that Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system has the highest product satisfaction of all Windows operating system releases.

Microsoft released Windows 11 in October 2021 to the public. The operating system was released as a free upgrade for devices with eligible Windows 10 licenses, and as a commercial version that people from all over the world may purchase.

This month, Microsoft switched the status of the operating system to broad deployment, a status that is used as a deployment signal by organizations around the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the keynote, which Panay held with Microsoft CVP of Device Partner Sales Nicole Dezen, Panay reiterated that quality is the most important thing for the team.

Here's the most important thing for our team, quality, quality, quality. People using it [Windows 11] are finding the quality in the product, which has just been awesome. That also translates to product satisfaction. It is the highest product satisfaction of any version of Windows we've ever shipped.

In January 2022, Panay used similar words to highlight the quality aspect of the operating system:

Windows 11 also has the highest quality scores and product satisfaction of any version of Windows we’ve ever shipped. Product quality was a huge focus for the team, and we took a deliberate and phased approach to how we rolled out the upgrade. ADVERTISEMENT

It is unclear how Panay and Microsoft define quality. Windows 11 launched with a fair share of issues, including one that impacted the performance of AMD devices by up to 15%, and one that affected printing on Brother printers.

We have recorded a total of 24 officially confirmed Windows 11 issues since the release of the operating system.

Windows 11 adoption

ADVERTISEMENT

Customers upgrade to Windows 11 at twice the rate that Microsoft recorded for its Windows 10 operating system. Considering that Microsoft used to push Windows 10 aggressively on customer devices to meet the 1 billion devices with Windows in 2-3 years goal, suggested growth is impressive. If you add the fact that Windows 11 can't be installed easily on incompatible devices, it is even more of a feat.

Microsoft released Windows 10 on July 29, 2015 officially. One month later, on August 27, Microsoft revealed that Windows 10 was running on 75 million devices. Windows 11 would have to be running on 150 million devices one month after release at this stage to see twice the adoption rate.

Windows 10 growth slowed down shortly thereafter. It took the operating system almost two years to reach the 500 million devices milestone. Microsoft has not revealed the number of devices that Windows 11 is running on since the launch of the operating system.

Now You: do you run Windows 11? Do you agree with Microsoft's statement on the quality of the operating system? (via Neowin)

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name Microsoft: Windows 11's product satisfaction and adoption is highest ever Description Chief Product Officer at Microsoft, Panos Panay, held a keynote at Computex 2022, in which he revealed that Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system has the highest product satisfaction. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement